California bills would result in more red-light, speed cameras

Multiple California bills would expand and simplify automated enforcement through red-light and speed cameras.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: Keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

A year ago, California added to the list of cities authorized to post speed enforcement cameras.

State law already allows for the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state.

In 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill to expand the use of automated enforcement around the state. The rule permits the use of speed cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.”

Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, those where street racing events are common and school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, San Jose and the city and county of San Francisco are permitted to post the cameras. The city of Malibu has since been added to the list.

To date, San Francisco is the lone locale to use speed cameras. Malibu is slated to install cameras this fall.

Red-light cameras

The California Senate has approved a bill that would revise red-light camera statute in place since 1995.

Currently, photographic evidence of red-light violations in the state must identify the driver of the vehicle. If the driver cannot be identified, the violation notice is sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

There is no legal requirement for the owner to respond.

Sen. Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento, said the current rules have made fine collection difficult. She added that as a result, many cities have decided to abandon their programs due to costs outweighing revenue collection.

Her bill, SB720, is intended to make it easier for local governments to collect fines.

The requirement that the driver be identified would be removed. Instead, capturing the rear license plate would be sufficient for a violation notice to be sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Fines would be capped at $100.

Red-light violations now include a base fine of $100. Additional penalty assessments, fees and surcharges bring the total to $486.

SB720 has moved to the Assembly for further consideration.

Speed cameras

Assembly lawmakers approved a bill that would authorize speed cameras in highway work zones.

AB289 would permit the California Department of Transportation to turn on speed cameras in affected areas when construction workers are present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 11 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

Bill supporters point out that more than 100 “vehicle intrusions” occurred in California highway work sites in 2023.

Written warnings will be mailed to first-time offenders driving 11 to 15 mph above the posted speed limit. Repeat offenders would face a $50 fine.

Driving 16 to 25 mph above the posted speed would result in a $100 fine. Drivers nabbed traveling 26 to 99 mph above the posted speed would face a $200 fine.

Traveling at a speed of at least 100 mph would result in a $500 fine.

“AB289 is a significant step toward safeguarding the lives of construction workers on our highways, where speeding vehicles pose a significant risk to both workers and motorists,” Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, wrote in a bill analysis.

The bill has moved to the Senate Transportation Committee. LL

