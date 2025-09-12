California bills focus on use of red-light, speed cameras

A pair of California bills nearing statehouse passage address use of red-light and speed cameras.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: Keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

Red-light and/or speed cameras to nab drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in hundreds of communities around the nation, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports.

Land Line recently reported on legislative action on the topic around the country.

California continues push for enforcement cameras

Red-light cameras are permitted in the state. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state.

A 2023 state law expanded the use of automated enforcement around the state. The rule permits the use of speed cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.”

Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, those where street racing events are common and those in school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and San Jose, as well as the city and county of San Francisco, are permitted to post the cameras. The city of Malibu was added to the list a year ago.

To date, San Francisco is the lone locale to use speed cameras. Malibu is slated to install cameras along the Pacific Coast Highway this fall.

Speed cameras

One bill headed to the governor’s desk would authorize speed cameras in highway work zones around the state.

AB289 would permit the California Department of Transportation to turn on speed cameras in affected areas when construction workers are present. A requirement is included for signage to be posted to notify drivers about the presence of speed cameras prior to entering the work zone.

Caltrans would be authorized to use up to 35 speed cameras in work zones throughout the state at any one time. As introduced, the bill would authorize up to 75 cameras statewide.

Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 11 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

Written warnings would be mailed to first-time offenders driving 11 to 15 mph above the posted speed limit. Repeat offenders would face a $50 fine.

Driving 16 to 25 mph above the posted speed would result in a $100 fine. Drivers nabbed traveling 26 to 99 mph above the posted speed would face a $200 fine.

Traveling at a speed of at least 100 mph would result in a $500 fine.

Bill supporters pointed out that more than 100 “vehicle intrusions” occurred in California highway work sites during a one-year time period.

“AB289 is a significant step toward safeguarding the lives of construction workers on our highways, where speeding vehicles pose a significant risk to both workers and motorists,” wrote Assembly Member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco.

Caltrans would be required to have a website where visitors could access locations of state highway work zones approved for speed camera enforcement. Hours of enforcement would also be included.

The site would have to be updated whenever Caltrans changed enforcement locations.

Red-light cameras

Another bill that could soon be headed to the governor’s desk would revise red-light camera rules in place since 1995.

The state requires photographic evidence of red-light violations to identify the driver of the vehicle. If the driver cannot be identified, the violation notice is sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

There is no legal requirement for the owner to respond.

Sen. Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento, said the current rules make fine collection difficult and that as a result, many cities have abandoned their programs due to costs outweighing revenue collection.

Her bill, SB720, is intended to make it easier for local governments to collect fines.

The requirement that the driver be identified would be removed. Instead, capturing the rear license plate would be sufficient for a violation notice to be sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Fines would start at $100. Subsequent offenses could result in fines up to $500. Late fees would also apply.

A notice of violation would be required to include a photo of the traffic signal and an internet address to access the video recording of the violation.

An amendment to the bill would prohibit reducing yellow light interval durations where red-light cameras are posted.

SB720 awaits a final Assembly floor vote. If approved, the bill would head back to the Senate for approval of Assembly changes before moving to the governor. LL

More Land Line coverage of California news is available.