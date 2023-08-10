California bill would increase tolls on San Francisco area bridges

Tolls to cross seven bridges in the San Francisco area could soon be on the rise.

The California Assembly Transportation Committee has voted to advance a Senate approved bill to increase toll rates on state-owned Bay Area bridges. Specifically, SB532 would authorize a $1.50 toll increase for five years to benefit public transit.

Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, says toll revenue would be used to provide public transportation funding to avoid service cuts. He adds that toll revenue would also help address safety, cleanliness and reliability of transit services.

“We all should be deeply committed to a future with public transportation, which is why I introduced SB532,” Weiner said in prepared remarks.

Rafael Mandelman of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors added that the bill would “help fill a critical funding gap to stave off steep service cuts to transit lines throughout the Bay Area.”

The toll increase would be implemented in January 2024 and run through December 2028. An estimated $180 million annually is anticipated to aid transit operators in the region that are “experiencing a financial shortfall.”

Affected bridges include the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge, Carquinez Bridge, Benicia-Martinez Bridge and Antioch Bridge.

SB532 awaits further consideration in the Assembly. If approved there, the bill will head back to the Senate for approval of changes before it could advance to the governor’s desk.

Opponents voice multiple concerns

Critics say a toll increase would disproportionately affect low-income commuters.

Bay Area Council CEO Jim Wunderman recently met with California congressional representatives to discuss the issue. Seven members of Congress have since sent a letter voicing their concern about the issue to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the leaders of each statehouse chamber.

“Before yet again asking motorists to dig deep and pay more in tolls, let’s have a complete and honest review of our region’s transit system, and ensure that we are delivering on reliability, efficiency, safety and connectivity among the region’s 27 operating agencies,” Wunderman stated.

Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, added that “each system should constructively review their actions to save and create efficiency.”

Regional Measure 3

The legislative pursuit comes on the heels of the California Supreme Court ending a five-year legal fight to prevent bridge toll increases.

In June 2018, voters in the San Francisco area approved Regional Measure 3 to pay more to cross bridges to secure more money for transportation work throughout the region.

By a 55% to 45% margin, voters in the city and county of San Francisco and the other eight Bay Area counties approved a question to double bridge tolls. The additional revenue is touted to help get $4.45 billion in transportation work done over 25 years, including a project to reduce truck traffic.

A majority of voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties agreed to increase toll rates by $3 over six years on the seven state-operated bridges in the area.

The Golden Gate Bridge is exempt. The bridge is run independently of the state.

The first $1 increase took effect on Jan. 1, 2019. Another increase was implemented on Jan. 1, 2022. The third of three increases is set for Jan. 1, 2025.

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association challenged the measure’s outcome. The group argued that tolls are a tax.

California law requires two-thirds of voters to approve a change in tax collection.

The California Supreme Court acted early this year to dismiss the challenge. The court’s decision freed up more than $545 million already collected. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from California is available.

