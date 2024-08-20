California bill would clarify weight-limit rule for certain trucks

One bill nearing passage at the California statehouse covers permissible weight limits for natural gas and electric battery-powered trucks.

In 2019, a California law authorized zero- and near-zero-emission trucks to operate up to 82,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating and 2,000 pounds above weight limits on the power unit to account for the added weight of batteries, fuel cells and tanks.

The rule followed a 2015 congressional act to raise the weight limit for natural gas and electric battery-powered tractor trailers to 82,000 pounds. The federal act authorizes states to raise the weight allowed on interstates within their borders.

Assembly Bill 1953

The California Senate could soon take up for a final floor vote on a bill that would clarify that the power unit of a near-zero-emission or zero-emission vehicle is permitted to exceed allowable gross weight limits by up to 2,000 pounds.

According to the bill analysis, however, fleets operating up to 82,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating on non-federally funded highways may be exposed to liability due to the way California vehicle code is currently drafted.

Sponsored by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, AB1953 would clarify that the maximum gross vehicle weight limit for a near-zero-emission or a zero-emission vehicle is 82,000 pounds.

Specifically, the added weight would be allowed on both the power unit and the gross vehicle weight rating of the tractor-trailer combination as a whole.

Villapudua wrote in a bill analysis that “AB1953 seeks to clarify existing law relating to fleets operating zero- and near-zero-emission vehicles.”

Bill advocates have said there is a subtle difference in the phrasing of the federal weight-limit exemption and the state exemption. Commercial vehicle companies are concerned the difference could imply that the weight exemption is meant to apply only to the vehicle itself and not the tractor-trailer-cargo combination as a whole.

“The intent of the state and federal exemption is to allow for heavier loads, so this bill rewrites existing law to clarify that ZEV and NZEV vehicle power units may weigh 2,000 pounds more than otherwise allowed, up to a maximum of 82,000 pounds,” the bill analysis reads.

A report from the University of California Institute of Transportation Studies found that long-haul battery-electric trucks are estimated to be 5,328 pounds heavier than their diesel counterparts. Hydrogen fuel cell long-haul trucks are expected to weigh 2,267 pounds more than their diesel counterparts, and natural gas trucks are estimated to weigh 500 to 2,000 pounds more than their diesel counterparts.

The bill analysis notes that because zero-emission and near-zero-emission trucks must carry lighter loads to comply with vehicle weight limits, the amount of money that can be generated from a single trip is decreased.

If approved by the full Senate, AB1953 would head back to the Assembly for final approval before moving to the governor’s desk. LL

