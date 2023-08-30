California bill to increase tolls on San Francisco-area bridges sidelined

A toll increase on seven bridges in the San Francisco area will not happen anytime soon.

The sponsor of a California Senate-approved bill has pulled the legislation from consideration. Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said he shelved his bill to pursue alternative options for bridge funding.

Bill details

The bill called for increasing toll rates on state-owned Bay Area bridges. Specifically, SB532 would authorize a $1.50 toll increase for five years to benefit public transit.

Wiener said toll revenue would go toward public transportation funding to avoid service cuts. He added the revenue also would help with the safety, cleanliness and reliability of transit services.

“Public transportation is part of the Bay Area’s lifeblood and essential to our region’s future,” Wiener said in prepared remarks. “We have a responsibility to do everything in our power to avoid debilitating service cuts.”

Toll increases would have been implemented in January 2024 and run through December 2028. An estimated $180 million annually was anticipated to aid transit operators that are “experiencing a financial shortfall.”

Bridges targeted by the bill include the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge, Carquinez Bridge, Benicia-Martinez Bridge and Antioch Bridge.

Opponents voice concerns

Critics said a toll increase would disproportionately affect bridge users and low- and moderate-income residents.

The bill’s Assembly sponsor Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, conceded the point.

“Increasing tolls can be a significant burden to Bay Area commuters who are already dealing with high cost of living, inflation and other expenses,” Wilson stated. “From an equity perspective, tolls can have substantial repercussions, especially for those where public transit is not a viable option.”

Bay Area Council CEO Jim Wunderman recently met with California congressional representatives to discuss the issue. Seven members of Congress responded by sending a letter voicing their concerns to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the leaders of each statehouse chamber.

“Before yet again asking motorists to dig deep and pay more in tolls, let’s have a complete and honest review of our region’s transit system and ensure that we are delivering on reliability, efficiency, safety and connectivity among the region’s 27 operating agencies,” Wunderman said.

California state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, added that “each system should constructively review their actions to save and create efficiency.”

I introduced SB 532 — temporary bridge toll increase — to avoid devastating transit service cuts. Today I’m joined by @AsmLoriDWilson in announcing a pause on SB 532 to allow further dialogue among Bay Area legislators & stakeholders about how to save Bay Area transit systems.🧵 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 21, 2023

Back to the drawing board

Wiener and Wilson issued a joint statement on their failed pursuit of a toll increase.

The lawmakers said they are shifting focus to develop other strategies for securing transit funding. They plan to convene a working group of Bay Area legislators this fall to “determine what transit funding proposals to pursue in the next legislative session to place Bay Area transit agencies on a more secure fiscal footing and avoid service cuts.”

Possible options listed include allocations from the state budget, temporary bridge toll increases and a regional transit funding measure.

The lawmakers said they want to present their plans to the legislature during the 2024 regular session. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from California is available.