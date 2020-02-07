California bill to eliminate speed differentials gains OOIDA support

If one California state lawmaker gets his way, the state would do away with speed limit differentials.

Currently, smaller vehicles traveling in the state are allowed to drive 65 mph – 70 mph in certain locations – while large vehicles are limited to 55 mph.

Assemblyman Jim Frazier, D-Fairfield, has introduced a bill to authorize tractor-trailers and buses to travel at the same posted speeds as other motorists.

A similar bill was introduced one year ago to raise truck speed limits to 65 mph in rural areas. The bill did not get out of committee.

Frazier’s bill, AB1999, could come up for consideration in a committee as early as Feb. 27.

OOIDA supports uniformity

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the effort to repeal speed differentials in the Golden State. The Association does not advocate for a specific speed limit.

Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, says that truckers are firsthand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws, including differential speed limits.

In communication with the bill sponsor, Matousek highlighted U.S. Senate testimony this week by OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

“The underlying theme of his testimony was that there are hundreds of laws and regulations that have nothing to do with highway safety because trucking policy is oftentimes overly influenced by people who know virtually nothing about trucking,” Matousek stated.

He adds that split speed limits are counterproductive to safety.

“Research shows that a higher variance of speed increases the risk of an accident, which is why most states have eliminated split speed limits.”

In addition, Matousek said that California’s split speed limits are arguably the most dangerous because of the 15 mph differential. Only four states – Michigan, Montana, Oregon and Washington – have differentials up to 10 mph.

He points out that speed differentials are also a contributing factor to increased congestion, carbon emissions and increased inefficiencies with local, regional and national goods movement.

“Not only would repealing California’s split speed limit law increase highway safety, it would improve productivity and efficiency.”

Additional speed limit legislation coverage by Land Line is available.