California bill intended to benefit zero-emission truck insurance

A bill nearing passage in the California Senate is touted to address existing insurance data gaps for heavy-duty trucks and truck fleets that use advanced fuels and related technologies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom previously announced the California Air Resources Board had reached a Clean Truck Partnership with leading truck manufacturers. The partnership is intended to help meet the state’s first-in-the-nation zero-emission vehicle truck standards.

The action stems from a CARB regulation approved this spring that no new fossil-fueled medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks will be sold in the state starting in 2036.

Legislative action to address data gaps

The Senate Appropriations Committee has advanced a bill to the Senate floor that would require the California Department of Insurance to collect data on the availability and affordability of insurance for battery-powered, hydrogen-powered or other zero-emission trucks. Assembly lawmakers previously approved a similar version.

Additionally, CDI would work with CARB to create an “online insurance information resource tool” for the public to find information and insurance options for affected vehicles. The process must be completed by Jan. 1, 2025.

Assemblymember Mike Gipson, D-Carson, is the bill author. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is the sponsor of AB844.

The pair wrote that zero-emission trucks can face challenges obtaining insurance. They cite new technologies without long histories of “actuarial and insurance information.”

Gipson added that fleets adopting zero-emission technologies may be facing a limited market for insurance, which could slow the deployment of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.

In addition, he said slowed deployment would hamper the state’s ability to meet upcoming deadlines for fleets to transition to new zero-emission technologies.

“This bill hopes to address potential barriers for new insurance options and data gaps in order to accelerate the transition to zero-emission heavy-duty trucks,” an executive summary of the bill reads.

If approved by the full Senate, AB844 would head back to the Assembly for approval of changes before moving to the governor’s desk.

State trucking association backs effort

The California Trucking Association has provided testimony in support.

The group stated that “early adopters of zero-emission trucks have indicated that insurers were initially reluctant to underwrite them and, in some cases, only agreed to insure the partial value of the truck.” Additionally, the American Trucking Associations said the cost to insure affected trucks is expected to “increase dramatically.” LL

