California accounts for nearly half of all cargo theft incidents in Q3

New data shows that cargo theft incidents have continued to increase through the third quarter of 2024.

According to a recent report from Overhaul – an Austin, Texas-based supply chain risk management company – a total of 500 thefts were recorded from July through September, marking a 6.2% increase from the previous quarter. The company estimated an average loss per theft of $176,290.

Those numbers also eclipsed the third quarter of 2023, up 7% year-to-year. That increase is of note, considering the volume of theft that occurred in the third quarter of last year. Data from Overhaul showed that 486 cargo theft incidents were reported over that span in 2023, a 177% increase from 2022.

In terms of what thieves were targeting, electronics took the No. 1 spot, accounting for 30% of all reported incidents in the third quarter.

“As cargo theft in the US continues to grow, shippers must be aware of the country’s unique risks,” the company said in a statement. “We hope our report helps keep your cargo secure as you navigate new and evolving threats throughout the rest of the year and beyond.”

Going forward into the fourth quarter of the year, Overhaul anticipated the total number of thefts would continue to rise, with organized crime rings driving much of that increase. Recently, the group warned carriers about crews operating in Chicago and Los Angeles.

California a hotbed for cargo theft

While theft numbers have increased across the U.S., when it comes to where theft is occurring, California continues to outpace other states by a large margin. According to Overhaul’s report, The Golden State accounted for 47% of all reported thefts in the third quarter of 2024.

The state being atop that list is nothing new, but the continued increase is especially troubling considering its investment in curtailing cargo theft. In October 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced over $267 million in funding for law enforcement agencies across the state to combat organized retail crime.

“California is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to crack down on organized crime and support local law enforcement,” Newsom said. “Enough with these brazen smash-and-grabs — we’re ensuring law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to take down these criminals.”

Despite the growing amount of cargo theft in California, officials said the additional funding has made an impact, reporting that over 10,000 arrests have been made for “retail theft, motor vehicle theft and cargo theft offenses” since its disbursement.

In August, the state took that crackdown a step further, with Newsom signing into law a legislative package that promised “stronger enforcement” and “serious penalties” for property theft, including harsher penalties for repeat offenders and additional aid for felony prosecutions.

At the federal level, legislation has been introduced to address “rampant” cargo theft across the country.

Introduced in June by Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Calif., the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act aims to improve communication between federal agencies and state and local law enforcement in an effort to curb cargo theft, particularly in regions experiencing “high volumes of organized crime.”

Currently, the bill has 16 co-sponsors from 11 states, including representatives from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Virginia, Tennessee and Texas. LL