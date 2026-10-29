Cab full of empties lands trucker in jail

A truck driver’s stash of empty bottles recently led him to get a one-way ticket to jail.

Police in Bow, N.H. recently responded to a report of a semi blocking city school buses near the bus lot. According to police, when officers arrived and contacted the driver of the truck, 33-year-old Edgar Ramirez refused to exit the semi “despite officers’ commands” and was determined to be driving while intoxicated.

“Officers needed to remove the driver from the vehicle and took him into custody after a brief struggle,” the Bow Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said that while looking through the cab of the truck, they discovered approximately 170 empty beer bottles.

For truckers, federal regulations specifically prohibit having alcohol – be it open or unopened – in the cab or sleeper berth.

The blocked buses were actually the second incident Ramirez was reported for that day. According to police, the department received a report several hours earlier about a tractor-trailer matching the description of Ramirez’s truck leaving a truck stop with an intoxicated driver. Officials said they were unable to locate the truck at that time, but soon connected the dots when they responded to the second call.

“Impaired driving involving commercial vehicles is particularly concerning due to their size and potential to cause significant harm in a collision,” the department said. “As always, if you see something, say something!”

Ramirez was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, open container of alcohol and a subsequent offense of driving while intoxicated. LL