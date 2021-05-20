C.H. Robinson’s Supreme Court petition gets support from stakeholders

A petition to the U.S. Supreme Court filed by C.H. Robinson in April is attracting a lot of attention from stakeholders.

C.H. Robinson is asking the Supreme Court to hear a personal injury case involving a contracted carrier. The company is claiming that federal law overrides state safety regulations for brokers. On Thursday, May 19, five amicus briefs were filed by stakeholders. All of those briefs were in support of C.H. Robinson’s petition to reverse a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision.

The following groups filed an amicus brief in the C.H. Robinson case:

Transportation Intermediaries Association.

Leading industry freight brokers (Armstrong Transport Group, Choptank Transport, Coyote Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, England Logistics, Globaltranz Enterprises, Mode Global, Total Quality Logistics, Transplace Texas, and Uber Freight).

Interested freight motor carriers (Admiral Merchants Motor Freight, Anderson Trucking Service, Covenant Transport, CRST, Dart Transit Co., J.B. Hunt Transport, Stan Koch and Sons Trucking, Maverick Transportation, Schneider National Carriers, Transport Corp. of America, USA Truck, and U.S. Xpress).

National Association of Manufacturers, Chamber of Commerce of the United States of Americ, and National Retail Federation.

Defense Research Institute.

C.H. Robinson is asking “whether a common-law negligence claim against a freight broker is preempted because it does not constitute an exercise of the ‘safety regulatory authority of a state with respect to motor vehicles’ within the meaning of the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act’s safety exception?”

The original lawsuit filed by Allen Miller claims C.H. Robinson is liable for a truck contracted by the broker crashing into him, which caused him to become a quadriplegic.

A district court dismissed the case, finding that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act of 1994 (F4A) preempts Miller’s negligence claim.

Federal law 49 U.S. Code § 14501 preempts a state “law, regulation or other provision” that is “related to a price, route or service of any motor carrier … or broker.” However, there is a safety exception that “shall not restrict the safety regulatory authority of a state with respect to motor vehicles.”

The Ninth Circuit agreed that Miller’s claim was “related to” C.H. Robinson’s broker services. However, the panel ruled that the district court erred in finding that the safety exception did not apply.

Argument for C.H. Robinson

In its amicus brief, the Transportation Intermediaries Association argues that brokers have no ownership or control over trucks. Therefore, they should not be liable for those trucks.

“Allowing to stand the panel’s holding that such claims are not pre-empted under the safety exception effectively subjects brokers to a patchwork of disparate state common law standards of care in performing their core service of matching shippers’ freight loads with carriers willing to move the load, typically across multiple state lines – one of the very evils of excessive state regulation Congress explicitly intended to curtail in the preemptive provisions of the (F4A),” the broker association states.

The Transportation Intermediaries Association identified brokers like C.H. Robinson as merely “travel agents for freight.” Since they only arrange shipments, brokers feel they hold no responsibility for the carriers they hire. Similarly, a group identified as “Leading Industry Freight Brokers” echoed the association’s arguments. Both groups said the Supreme Court needs to address the issue since there have been conflicting decisions in state and federal courts, leaving a patchwork of legal precedent to follow.

A group called “Interested Freight Motor Carriers” comprises of companies that double as motor carriers and brokers. That group argues that F4A preemption is vital to the free market.

“As the district court in this case recognized, (F4A) preemption is necessary so that motor carriers can continue to compete freely and efficiently, with price, routes and service dictated uniformly by the marketplace instead of through various state regulation,” the group of carriers stated. “Affirming the principle of federal preemption would also ensure that, consistent with Congress’ goals, individuals and businesses continue to enjoy a full range of services at prices determined only by the free market.”

The group consisting of the National Association of Manufacturers, Chamber of Commerce, and National Retail Federation made a similar argument. Representing a range of companies that rely on trucks to transport goods, argued that the court of appeals’ “decision imposing tort liability on those brokers would increase prices for business and consumers but have little to no benefit to the safety of America’s roads.”

Lastly, the Defense Research Institute, also known as the Voice of the Defense Bar, is a group of defense lawyers representing individuals, corporations, insurance carriers and local governments involved in civil litigation. They claim that by not allowing a F4A preemption, “brokers will no longer be able to rely on federal agency standards for choosing a carrier, i.e., they will be required to go beyond choosing a carrier that has been allowed to operate by the Department of Transportation and obtained an adequate safety rating from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.”

Essentially, by upholding the Ninth Circuit’s reversal, brokers like C.H. Robinson and their legal counsel will be subject to 50 common law negligence standards. This, the defense attorneys argue, causes an undue burden on both parties, especially when a shipment crosses state lines.

As of publication, the Supreme Court has not responded to C.H. Robinson’s petition. LL