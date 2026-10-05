C.H. Robinson to buy RXO: What could it mean for truckers?

C.H. Robinson plans to acquire RXO in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, bringing two freight brokerage giants under one roof. What could that mean for owner-operators?

On Monday, Oct. 5, C.H. Robinson announced a merger agreement with RXO worth nearly $6 billion. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027 after regulatory approval and RXO shareholder approval.

Based on 2026 estimates, the companies project combined annual revenue exceeding $25 billion across their businesses.

Today, C.H. Robinson has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RXO, Inc. We expect to create a more efficient supply chain platform that delivers greater value for employees, customers, carriers, and shareholders. ➡️ https://t.co/U0hbx4mLvK https://t.co/ZigUAoVYM3 — C.H. Robinson (@CHRobinson) October 5, 2026

C.H. Robinson ranks first and RXO fourth on Armstrong & Associates’ list of domestic transportation management providers, which uses 2025 revenue. Robinson generated nearly $11.7 billion in that category, followed by J.B. Hunt at $7.9 billion. RXO generated $5.7 billion.

C.H. Robinson is using cash and stock to acquire RXO. The broker will pay $17.25 in cash and 0.0856 of its shares for each RXO share. That comes to about $30.25 per RXO share.

A merger among the largest freight brokers in the United States will push C.H. Robinson even further ahead of J.B. Hunt and others.

C.H. Robinson is leaning hard into artificial intelligence. It expects to apply its “Lean AI” operating model and combine operations to produce about $300 million in annual cost savings, with that savings level reached within two years after the acquisition closes.

The two freight brokers will also combine overlapping business functions and reduce third-party services and vendors. Offices and other property will be consolidated. That could mean job cuts on both sides. Staffing reductions were not discussed during the announcement.

How will the C.H. Robinson/RXO merger affect owner-operators?

According to a website dedicated to the merger, the companies expect combining their networks to give carriers access to more loads and improve freight matching, potentially reducing empty miles.

There is also a promise of improved booking and appointment tools. This will likely be driven by AI, as C.H. Robinson touts its AI load recommendations.

Whereas more freight in a single network could make it easier to find a backhaul or keep a truck moving, it also raises concerns over how that much consolidation could affect rates. A bigger pool of available loads does not mean more freight exists or that those loads pay better.

With an emphasis on AI, there are also questions of human support. Will more automation make transactions easier while preserving access to someone who can resolve any issues?

More consolidation to come?

Although Monday’s merger announcement involves two of the biggest players in freight brokerage, C.H. Robinson is ready to take advantage of smaller brokers consolidating amid a new legal landscape.

During the conference call, an analyst asked whether rising insurance costs and other pressures following the Supreme Court’s broker liability decision could give the combined company an advantage over smaller competitors.

C.H. Robinson Chief Financial Officer Damon Lee said the company expects to benefit from that consolidation.

“We expect a meaningful consolidation in this industry from the small- and medium-sized players, and Robinson will be an outsized benefactor of that consolidation,” Lee said. “Nothing changes there other than the fact that RXO has said externally that they believe a significant consolidation of the industry was going to occur as well, and they believe the large broker like themselves would certainly accrete the market share.”

In 2024, RXO acquired Coyote Logistics for $1 billion. Coyote has been involved in several lawsuits, including a broker liability case in Florida. As far as RXO’s legal exposure, Lee characterized its legal risk to C.H. Robinson as “neutral.”

While smaller freight brokers might view the new legal landscape as an existential crisis, Lee does not believe it is the new normal. Referring to the present day as “the fog of war,” he called the Supreme Court case and the Texas case that produced a verdict exceeding $600 million that soon followed “anomalies.”

In fact, Lee argued that modern commerce depends on brokers.

“I just remind everybody on the call, modern logistics, modern commerce do not work without brokerage,” Lee said. “There is no model where modern commerce works without brokerage.” LL