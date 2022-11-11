C.H. Robinson lays off hundreds of employees

C.H. Robinson has laid off about 650 employees, Land Line has confirmed.

It is not clear which positions at Eden Prairie, Minn.-based C.H. Robinson were eliminated. The company issued the following statement:

“As we said last week in our Q3 earnings, changes in market conditions, coupled with many successful endeavors on our digital roadmap directed at scaling our model to be more efficient, mean we are in a position to reduce our overall cost structure.

As a result, we’re eliminating some positions at C.H. Robinson. These are not easy decisions, because we recognize the significant contribution of the impacted employees. We have tried to approach this with as much respect and empathy for our former colleagues as possible and are providing transition assistance.

We are committed to ensuring that our customers, carriers and partners continue to receive our full focus and that we deliver value to them through this and going forward.”