C.H. Robinson extends cash giveaways for truck drivers through Sept. 24

C.H. Robinson will be extending its $1,000 giveaways as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week due to an overwhelming response to the contest.

From Sept. 13-17, C.H. Robinson pledged to award $1,000 to 10 drivers each day. Now, the company will extend the generosity through Sept. 24, with one $1,000 winner selected daily from Sept. 20-24. Over the two-week span, C.H. Robinson plans to give away a total of $100,000 in prizes.

For your chance win, visit ThankTruckDrivers.com to enter.

Additionally, C.H. Robinson is still accepting thank you notes for truck drivers at ThankTruckDrivers.com. For every thank you received, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Find more information about giveaways and events during truck driver appreciation week and throughout September here. LL