Buying right’s a key focus of Truck to Success course

Buying right can make or break a driver making the leap to being an owner-operator. That is why OOIDA is calling on an expert to lead instruction on the topic for its Truck to Success course in October.

Truck to Success is a three-day course designed to give professional drivers the information they need to consider when deciding if becoming an owner-operator is the right choice. OOIDA presented its first Truck to Success course as an in-person course in March 2019. This year, because of the coronavirus restrictions, it will be offered online via Zoom teleconferencing.

OOIDA’s Truck to Success course is designed for company drivers interested in transitioning to owner-operators. It is scheduled for Oct. 26-28.

The course is taught by trucking experts, many with extensive experience behind the steering wheel of a tractor-trailer, who work for the largest trucking association dedicated to helping drivers in all areas be successful.

For advice on deciding whether to buy new or used and about what financing options are available, OOIDA is bringing in Ethan Nadolson, who has more than 30 years of experience in truck sales.

Nadolson is chief commercial officer for TruckTractorTrailer.com, an online marketplace for commercial vehicles. Nadolson is a former board member and committee chairman of the Used Truck Association. He also created the industry’s first digital inventory management system for dealers, finance companies, original equipment manufacturers and fleets.

Owner-operators need to recognize their truck is a tool of their business, Nadolson said. Don’t focus only on what the truck looks like when you shop for one. Keep in mind the specs you need and the payments you can manage, he said. Also keep in mind the possibility that the market or a driver’s circumstances may suddenly change, so what options can a driver consider?

Here are some of few the main topics Nadolson plans to cover in OOIDA’s Truck to Success course:

Whether to buy new or used.

Big reasons truck specifications matter.

Financing, warranties and third-party inspections.

Finding used trucks.

Buying trucks online.

Other Truck to Success course topics:

Developing a business plan.

Financing.

Buying a new or used truck.

Insurance.

Running under your own authority or leasing on to a carrier.

New entrant safety audits and compliance reviews.

Drug and alcohol testing requirements.

Permits and licensing.

Taxes and business structures.

Brokers and factoring.

Registering for Truck to Success

The 2020 Truck to Success course will be offered via Zoom web conferencing. It is scheduled for Oct. 26-28. Tuition will be $250, which is about half the in-person course cost last year, and there won’t be travel expenses.

There are a limited number of logins available for the course. If more than one person wants to view the course from one computer with one login, they are welcome to do so. If a guest needs their own login, there is an additional guest charge of $150.

Attendees will be asked to indicate whether they would like to receive a physical copy of the Truck to Success course materials or an electronic copy.

Sign up to attend OOIDA’s Truck to Success course by Oct. 12 and get a free one-year membership as an added perk.

For more information, click here.

To go directly to the registration form, click here.

Here is a rundown of some of the topics covered during the first day of the 2019 Truck to Success course.