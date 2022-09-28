Buttigieg to speak at National Coalition of Truck Parking meeting

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected to discuss the importance of truck parking to the nation’s supply chain during the National Coalition of Truck Parking’s annual meeting this week.

The meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Sept. 30. In addition to Buttigieg, representatives from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration are expected to be in attendance.

The meeting is open to the public. To attend the webinar, register here.

Representatives from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will be in attendance to provide an update on the Association’s efforts to expand tractor-trailer parking capacity.

“There is increasing recognition that the parking shortage is a national safety crisis, and the coalition is a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to share new information and build momentum toward a solution,” OOIDA wrote on its Fighting for Truckers website.

OOIDA efforts to expand truck parking

The parking crisis across the nation has been well documented. The 2019 Jason’s Law Report found that 98% of drivers regularly experience problems finding safe parking. According to OOIDA and ATA, there is only one truck parking space for every 11 truckers nationwide.

OOIDA has been working for years to encourage regulators and lawmakers to take action on the truck parking crisis. There have been some signs of progress recently.

The Association worked with Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., to introduce the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. In July, the bill to allocate $755 million for truck parking was approved by a House markup committee.

Earlier this month, Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg announced grants totaling $23 million to build truck stops with a total of nearly 250 spaces in Tennessee and Florida, respectively. While announcing the grants, Trottenberg made sure to recognize OOIDA’s efforts.

“We just announced our latest round of (Infrastructure for Rebuilding America) grants, and I’m happy to say – OOIDA I’m looking at you – two of those grants are for important, new truck parking facilities,” she said. “One in Tennessee on I-40 and another on the I-4 corridor in Central Florida, which gets over 18,000 trucks per day.

“We have heard loud and clear from the truck industry what a big gap there is terms of in truck parking. Not only are we working closely with state and local DOTs to try and help them find truck parking, but we are putting some real dollars on the table.” LL

Staff Writer SJ Munoz contributed to this report.