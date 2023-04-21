Buttigieg stands firm on ELDs, speed limiters

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defended the electronic logging device mandate as well as efforts to require speed limiters on heavy-duty trucks during a House hearing on Thursday, April 20.

Buttigieg’s remarks came in response to questions from Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., during a House Appropriations hearing.

Cline questioned the safety benefits of the ELD mandate, which began full enforcement in 2018, and a proposal to require speed limiters. Opponents argue that crash rates continue to go in the wrong direction since the ELD mandate, and that speed limiters would cause dangerous speed differentials between trucks and passenger vehicles.

“Statistics through the trucking industry show that ELDs have reduced safety on the roads as drivers are speeding to beat the clock,” Cline said. “How do you respond to the fact that the ELD implementation may have led to less safe roadways in some areas?”

Buttigieg argued that ELDs merely force truck drivers to follow pre-existing hours-of-service regulations. Critics say ELDs track the time down to the second, removing any leeway allowed with paper logs and thus adding even more pressure for truckers to beat the clock.

“The idea of ELDs is to make sure that drivers do not drive longer than they safely can, leading to fatigue, which we know is a major cause of crashes,” Buttigieg said. “Certainly if there’s an attempt to defeat or work around that, it could lead to an unsafe condition. I don’t believe the solution is to abandon our work to reduce fatigue. But I do believe there are a number of steps we can take that are part of a broader safe systems approach that will make a difference in conjunction with our work around hours of service.”

Truck parking

The DOT leader said that one way to take the pressure off drivers is by making sure there is an adequate amount of parking spots.

“We know one of the things that creates a lot of pressure on drivers is as they get close to timing out on their hours of service, they’re not sure if there’s going to be a safe – let alone convenient – place to park between now and then,” Buttigieg said. “It’s one of the reasons we are encouraging states to use eligible formula dollars to fund truck parking and using some of our own discretionary dollars. That shortage is real and something we hear a lot about.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association worked with lawmakers in the House and Senate to introduce the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. The bills would allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of truck parking.

Speed limiters

Cline also questioned the Department of Transportation’s rulemaking that proposed to require speed-limiting devices on most commercial motor vehicles. Safety groups have requested to make trucks incapable of going faster than 60 mph, which would create huge speed differentials in states with speed limits of 75 and 80 mph.

Buttigieg appeared undeterred.

“Safety is our North Star,” he said. “We will be guided by the data, and we welcome stakeholder and industry input as we are working toward the finalization of rules.”

Last year, FMCSA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking that considers requiring commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more to be equipped with speed-limiting devices. A top speed was not determined in the advance notice, but previous proposals floated the possibilities of 60, 65 and 68 miles per hour.

According to the Regulations.gov website, about 15,600 comments were submitted to the FMCSA in response to the advance notice. An overwhelming majority of the comments were opposed to a mandate.

FMCSA is expected to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking regarding speed limiters later this year. LL