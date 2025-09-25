Busted lights and jammed doors prompt Volvo Trucks, Mack recalls

Thousands of Mack and Volvo trucks are being recalled for two different issues related to lighting and door latches.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Volvo Trucks North America is recalling more than 2,000 model year 2025-26 VN trucks. In affected trucks, the trailer lights may stop illuminating when the truck tows a trailer.

An improperly manufactured body control module is the root cause. Drivers may be able to tell their truck is affected if they receive a pop-up message indicating communication is lost with the trailer body input/output module.

If trailer tail lights and turn signals fail to work, other drivers may not see the trailer slowing down, stopping or changing lanes. Consequently, the defect increases the risk of a crash.

More than 150 model year 2025-26 Mack Pioneer trucks may also experience the defect. Volvo Trucks has reported 28 field reports and 204 warranty claims linked to 176 trucks. There have been reports of incidents or injuries related to the defect.

Volvo Trucks and Mack will replace the trailer body input/output module for free. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be mailed out on Nov. 17.

For more information, contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2507. Mack’s customer service can be reached at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0484. NHTSA’s numbers are 25V621 for the Volvo recall and 25V622 for the Mack recall.

Door latch issue

In a separate recall, Volvo Trucks has reported issues with door latches on certain trucks.

Specifically, Volvo Trucks is recalling more than 4,000 model year 2026 VN trucks that may have an incorrectly installed door latch cable on the interior door handle. In affected trucks, the door may not open. A defective door latch could trap occupants inside, increasing the risk of injury.

There have been 17 field reports related to the issue. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Volvo Trucks has estimated only 0.4% of the recall population has the defect. Mack Trucks has not issued a related recall.

Dealers will replace the door latch cable and pivot clip for free. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent out on Nov. 17.

Questions can be directed to Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2508. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V620. LL

