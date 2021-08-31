Bureau of Transportation Statistics to relaunch Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey

August 31, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

After a 20-year absence, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics is bringing back the Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey.

The survey, which had been the principal data source on the physical and operational characteristics of the U.S. truck population from the 1960s until 2002, will return in 2022 with the goal of gaining an understanding on how trucks are being utilized for the transport of various goods statewide and nationally.

The full survey will be sent out beginning in February to obtain data on vehicle activity in 2021.  

As in past editions, the Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey will cover vehicles from all sectors of the economy and from households. It is sponsored by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau will collect data from heavy trucks, light trucks, pickups, vans, minivans, and SUVs owned by businesses and households, covering such variables as:

  • Miles traveled and fuel economy by weight, type, configuration and age of vehicle
  • Axle configurations, trailers hauled, and operating weight
  • Equipment added after the manufacture of the chassis
  • Business versus personal use and types of economic activity served
  • Commodities carried

“Current VIUS estimates are of critical importance to federal agencies, state departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations and businesses,” the Bureau of Transportation Statistics website stated.

Responding to the survey is mandatory, and the Census Bureau intends to close the data collection period in October 2022. Results are expected to be released in 2023.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said the survey could be beneficial to the trucking industry because:

  • Data is widely used and valued to support trucking research.
  • Current data on the U.S. truck population will allow for better infrastructure and policy decisions.
  • The data has the potential to provide greater insight into the truck parking crisis.
  • Statewide data also will be published, allowing for better decisions on a local level.

More information about the survey can be found at BTS.gov/vius. LL

Int'l Used Trucks

Related News

FMCSA extends emergency declaration

Federal

FMCSA extends emergency declaration through November

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is extending its emergency declaration regarding pandemic relief efforts for another three months.

By Land Line Staff | August 31

hours of service exemption

Federal

Company asks FMCSA to extend, expand HOS exemption

A company that produces steel is asking the FMCSA to extend and expand its hours-of-service exemption.

By Mark Schremmer | August 26

house infrastructure

Federal

House moves budget forward, agrees to vote on infrastructure by Sept. 27

The House has voted to advance the blueprint of a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and committed to a Sept. 27 deadline to vote on the infrastructure bill.

By Mark Schremmer | August 25

driver turnover

Federal

OOIDA to Department of Commerce: It’s a driver turnover problem

OOIDA told the U.S. Department of Commerce that steps must be taken to make the truck driving profession a desirable career.

By Mark Schremmer | August 24