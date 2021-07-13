Vaccine clinic extended

The North Dakota Department of Health has extended the vaccine clinic at the northbound rest area on Interstate 29 near Drayton through the end of July. Vaccines are available there every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Department has also added a weekend pop-up site at the GasTrak off Interstate 29 in Pembina, North Dakota. Vaccines are available at that location every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

For more information, go to the North Dakota Department of Health website.