U.S. House to vote on Highway Bill, oppose HR3684

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on their version of the Highway Bill, HR3684. OOIDA is AGGRESSIVELY OPPOSING the legislation because it contains a crippling minimum insurance increase to $2 million along with several other anti-trucker provisions such as required screening for sleep apnea, restrictive limits on personal conveyance, the return of public CSA scores, new authority for congestion pricing, an automatic emergency braking mandate and a potential side underride guard mandate. Although the legislation includes an unprecedented $1 billion investment in truck parking projects, there are simply too many disastrous policies for small-business motor carriers and owner-operators to support the overall bill.

We will be disappointed if House Democrats once again choose trial lawyers over truckers but it’s important to remember that even if HR3684 is approved, it has little chance of advancing in the U.S. Senate. OOIDA will continue working with lawmakers from both parties to stop these harmful policies from ever becoming law.

​Call your U.S. Representative today and OPPOSE HR3684! You can find contact information for your Representative by clicking HERE and typing in your ZIP code. You can also call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121. An operator will connect you directly with your Representative.

