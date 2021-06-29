New oversize/overweight regs roll out in Indiana

New regulations regarding heavy or oversized loads moving through Indiana go into effect Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Revenue says the new rules make several changes to the existing oversize/overweight laws – including expanding the state’s Overweight Commodity Permit – to apply to materials other than metal and agricultural products.

Under the new law, carriers can apply for single-trip overweight permits for divisible loads exceeding 2.4 equivalent single-axle loads and weighing between 80,000 and 120,000 pounds. Only 8,500 of those permits will be issued each year.

Carriers who got an oversize/overweight permit before January of this year will be grandfathered in and their permits won’t count toward the annual limit, but only if they are hauling the commodity requested on the older permit and they don’t exceed the previous weight limits.

The new rule also increases the penalties for permit violations from $500 to $1,000 dollars for the first violation and up to $1,500 for each subsequent violation. If you’re caught hauling a load without a permit, it’s going to run you $5,000 dollars.