Minneapolis truck parking ban

The Minneapolis City Council is currently considering a city-wide truck parking ban. We wanted to make sure all of our Minnesota members are aware of it, and ask that you reach out to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to let him know why this is a bad idea. You can read more about this issue by clicking here.

We recently sent the City Council a letter to highlight our concerns and request a meeting. Click on the following link to read our letter – MN – OOIDA to Minneapolis City Council.pdf. (Note: Council Member Alondra Cano already let us know that she will vote AGAINST the proposed ban.)

Because it can be difficult to contact each individual member of the City Council, we’re asking people to contact the Mayor’s office by clicking here to send an email. To be honest, there’s probably no need to call some generic City Hall number because it’s unlikely you’ll reach the right person anyways.

Thank you for taking a look at the info. We’ll keep you posted as things develop. Please reply directly to this email with any questions or comments. We appreciate your support!