The OOIDA Go Safely award is part of a new campaign launched by Shell Rotella called The Road to Recovery. The campaign will honor drivers who kept themselves and others safe during the pandemic. Nominations are due July 20th.

You can nominate yourself or someone else. To apply, email your story in to GoSafely@OOIDA.com.

You can also read more here: Go Safely Award established by OOIDA, Shell Rotella.