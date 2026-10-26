Builders of trucking history enter hall of fame

Those who “go above and beyond” in the trucking industry adorn the wall of the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame.

Individuals and organizations determined to be among this select group are respectfully referred to as founders, inventors, advocates and visionaries.

Established in 2021 and housed at the American Truck Historical Society headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., this year’s inductees were honored during a ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame looks forward to welcoming these three icons of the industry and honoring their contributions to society and the economy,” ATIL Hall of Fame Chair Tom Mullen said. “It is a privilege to recognize these trucking industry pioneers and celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.”

2026 inductees

Al Peterman

Acquired Fageol Motors in 1939 and established Peterbilt by drawing on his experience modifying trucks for logging operations. Peterman laid the groundwork for a company still shaped by driver feedback and technological innovation.

“We’re very proud and honored,” Bryon Kelling, assistant director of marketing for Peterbilt, said. “It’s pretty awesome to think that some of the principles that he (Peterman) founded the company on still remain our focus today. Mr. Peterman was an innovator and we continue to innovate every single day. Not only the quality, but through our safety systems and other modern technologies. Everyone wants to drive a Peterbilt and we focus on innovation to make sure that stays true.”

Harold C. Groendyke

Hauled his first load of kerosene from Borger, Texas to Beaver, Okla., in 1932, using a 3,000-gallon tank mounted to a homemade chassis. That trip was the start of what would become Groendyke Transport, which is now one of the nation’s largest tank truck carriers.

“When your company has been around as long as ours has, it’s nice to be honored for the things we’ve done,” Greg Hodgen, CEO of Groendyke Transport, said. “We’re still a family company and I really value that. There’s a lot of pride and I feel fortunate to be a part of that. If you think about where we’ve come as an industry, it isn’t just grit and determination. You have to have an innate curiosity. That’s what makes truckers what they are. You just get the job done.”

Chester Rodney England

Founded C.R. England in 1920 and built the company into a nationally recognized carrier with his two sons. England emphasized safety, family, community, integrity and pride in work.

“It’s especially nice to be able to honor my grandfather,” Dan England, chairman of the board for C.R. England, said. “He’s the one that started this whole thing as a hardworking, simple guy. He had an attitude that he could accomplish whatever he wanted to if he worked hard enough at it. I’d like to thank all of our employers, particularly our drivers. When you see what they go through, day in and day out, they’re the real champions.”

Previous inductees

2025

Joseph A. Morten, Joseph W. Morten

Louis Semple Clarke

Roy Carver

2024

Frederick Jones

Robert A. Young

Marvin Rush

John Ruan

2023

Edgar Worthington, Harry Kent

Frank Seiberling

Al Schneider, Don Schneider

Ted Rogers

2022

Leland James

Earl and Lillian Congdon

Bill and Carolyn Moon

2021

OOIDA

Dave Nemo

Mack Brothers

Clessie Cummins LL