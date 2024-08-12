Brokers not liable for negligent hiring in truck crash lawsuits, 11th Circuit finds

A federal appeals court has ruled that brokers are not responsible for crashes involving trucks they hire, the first such decision since the Supreme Court chose not to hear a similar case that could have settled conflicting decisions in lower courts.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a Georgia district court that Total Quality Logistics cannot be found negligent for its hiring of a motor carrier involved in a fatal crash. This decision was based on the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (F4A), which has been interpreted differently in another circuit court.

Filed in 2020, the lawsuit stemmed from a fatal crash that occurred in Claxton, Ga. A truck owned by Florida-based Hard to Stop made an illegal U-turn on state Route 73, blocking lanes in both directions. Peter Gauthier crashed into the truck and died from injuries.

In addition to suing Hard to Stop and its driver, the lawsuit also accused Total Quality Logistics of negligence. The complaint claimed that the broker knew or should have known that the trucking company had a history of lack of proper licensing, improper maintenance on its vehicles and failure to have minimum insurance coverage.

Both the district court and the 11th Circuit ruled that F4A protects brokers from personal injury negligence claims.

According to the lawsuit, under Georgia negligence law, Total Quality Logistics had a duty to “ensure that the motor carriers with whom it arranged transportation of goods were reasonably safe.” However, F4A bars states from enacting a law or regulation related to the price, route or service of any motor carrier, broker or freight forwarder.

Plaintiffs argued that Total Quality Logistics had a duty to thoroughly vet motor carriers and choose only those that are safe. However, the district court determined those assertions are directly related to the company’s fundamental role as a broker.

Negligent hiring claims, the court argued, have “an impermissible significant and direct impact on Total Quality’s services and prices” as it seeks to impose the stricter and costlier requirements of investigating every motor carrier it hires. Consequently, F4A overrides Georgia negligence laws.

F4A has a safety exception that plaintiffs tried to use. That exception states that F4A cannot restrict the safety regulatory authority of a state with respect to motor vehicles. Although claims in the case do arise from Georgia’s safety regulatory authority, the courts found they do not relate to motor vehicles specifically and therefore are not excepted from preemption.

Dismissal of claims against Total Quality Logistics was affirmed by the 11th Circuit. A petition for a rehearing with the full court is pending.

Claims against the truck driver, Hard to Stop and its insurance company were dropped after they settled with plaintiffs. Details of the settlement are under seal.

Split circuit on broker negligence claims

The 11th Circuit’s ruling is the latest decision dealing with negligence claims against brokers and F4A, with one circuit court holding an opposing view on the matter.

In September 2020, the Ninth Circuit determined in Miller v. C.H. Robinson that brokers can be held responsible for negligent hiring under F4A’s safety exception, marking the first time a circuit court ruled on the issue. The decision kept C.H. Robinson on the hook in a personal injury lawsuit involving a motor carrier it hired.

C.H. Robinson petitioned the Supreme Court to hear the case. That petition attracted a lot of attention from stakeholders, including an amicus brief filed by leading industry freight brokers that included Total Quality Logistics. The Supreme Court declined to review the case, and C.H. Robinson ended up settling.

In April 2023, the 11th Circuit ruled in favor of Landstar, finding that F4A preempts state law in negligence claims against a broker based on its selection of a motor carrier. However, that case involved cargo theft, not personal injury.

Last July, the Seventh Circuit took broker GlobalTranz off the hook in a negligent hiring case filed in an Illinois district court.

The appellate panel disagreed with the Ninth Circuit’s finding that the safety exception applies in these cases. Plaintiffs asked the Supreme Court to hear the case. Despite the circuit split caused by the Seventh Circuit’s decision, the high court again punted on the case.

As a result, any similar case that occurs outside the Ninth or Seventh Circuit can draw from either court’s decision, creating uncertainty in personal injury cases involving a broker.

Although the 11th Circuit’s latest decision is its first involving broker negligent hiring in a personal injury case, the opinion was not published. Consequently, district courts under the 11th Circuit are not bound to that ruling. A motion to publish the opinion was denied.

As of Monday, Aug. 12, no petition to the Supreme Court had been filed in the Total Quality Logistics case. LL