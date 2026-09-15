Broker transparency fight hinges on a single email

Broker transparency has literally been turned into a federal case, and a single email may determine whether a motor carrier’s lawsuit against Total Quality Logistics gets another chance.

For at least six years now, truck drivers have raised issues over 49 CFR 371.3, better known as broker transparency or 371.3 for short. That rule requires brokers to keep records of each transaction. More importantly, it gives each party to a transaction the right to review the record.

However, many brokers include a provision in their contracts that waives a motor carrier’s rights under 371.3. In other words, if a motor carrier wants to haul for a broker, broker transparency rules are out the door.

In 2020, truck drivers protested the lack of broker transparency enforcement in Washington, D.C. After the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association filed a petition, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration agreed to make some regulatory changes.

A proposed rulemaking did not happen until 2024. When a new administration took over, it decided to scrap that proposed rule to make its own, which the trucking industry is still waiting for.

One owner-operator decided to take matters into her own hands.

In January 2023, Dakota Springfields, owner of Pink Cheetah Express, hauled a load of ice cream for Total Quality Logistics or TQL. After completing the job, she asked for transaction records under 371.3.

That request was denied. TQL pointed to a provision in the contract waiving broker transparency rights: “BROKER is not required to disclose its charges to CUSTOMERS, commissions or brokerage revenue, and CARRIER waives its right to receive, audit and/or review information and documents to be kept as provided in 49 C.F.R. 371.3.”

Pink Cheetah Express filed a complaint with the Department of Transportation secretary using the National Consumer Complaint Database. On Nov. 30, 2023, an FMCSA transportation specialist sent TQL an email directing it to remove the waiver language on all broker-carrier agreements and to provide transaction records to any carrier that requests them.

TQL handed over those records to FMCSA, which then gave them to Pink Cheetah Express, which showed the carrier received only 56% of what the shipper paid. Springfields then requested records for 14 other loads she hauled for TQL.

That request was denied. Federal law allows a person injured by a broker’s failure to obey an order by the DOT secretary to sue to enforce that order. That is exactly what Pink Cheetah did.

Last September, a federal district court dismissed the case. Judge Sparkle Sooknanan of the District of Columbia federal district ruled that the email was guidance, not an official final order.

Pink Cheetah Express appealed that decision. On Sept. 11, a D.C. Circuit panel heard oral arguments that centered on that one email from November 2023.

FMCSA’s email: Guidance or order?

Representing Pink Cheetah Express, Laurence Socci argued that the district court erred in treating FMCSA’s email as nonbinding guidance. Rather, the email explicitly told TQL to adhere to broker transparency rules, including eliminating waivers and providing records.

However, the judges pointed out that the email states that TQL’s language in contracts “may” violate the rules. That does not sound much like an order compared to stating that the language “is” violating the rules. It was also noted that FMCSA itself uses the word “guidance” at the very top.

Additionally, the judge questioned the authority of the FMCSA transportation specialist who sent the email. Specifically, did he have the authority to give a final order? Socci argued that there are questions about delegated authority and supervisory approval, which is why he believes the district court prematurely dismissed the case.

Pink Cheetah Express claims that TQL cannot require motor carriers to waive regulatory rights. However, when one judge pressed Socci for the legal basis of that claim, he said he did not have that information off the top of his head.

TQL focused on the sender and receiver of the email. Not only was the email not from the DOT secretary or the FMCSA administrator, but it was sent to a lower-level TQL employee. TQL’s attorney said a Google search would reveal that the employee was not the CEO, an executive, general counsel or even a lawyer. TQL also argued that the email was not sent to Pink Cheetah, which he suggested would be expected if it were an order the carrier could enforce.

Scott Carey, the attorney representing TQL also pointed to pending broker transparency rulemaking. The “may be a violation” language in the email happened during a time when broker transparency issues were raised before FMCSA. TQL essentially accused Pink Cheetah Express of circumventing the rulemaking process by finding someone at FMCSA to send a “casual email” that had the effect of creating policy.

TQL also faced pointed questions. A judge asked why the email’s instructions to remove waiver language and provide records did not amount to a decision against the broker. Asked what supported the waiver’s legality, Carey pointed to the regulation’s lack of an express prohibition and the ability of commercial parties to contract.

What’s next?

At the center of the case is a single email, not the legality of broker transparency waivers.

If the D.C. Circuit upholds the dismissal, it simply means that email was not an official order. It would not establish that contract waivers are lawful.

Pink Cheetah is asking the court to either toss out the dismissal and send the case back to the district court or allow it to file an amended complaint. Reversing and remanding the case would not resolve the issue. Rather, it would allow for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, FMCSA’s latest proposed rule on broker transparency has been sitting at the White House Office of Management and Budget for review since Aug. 27. That review could take months to complete, which will be followed by a publishing of the rule and comment period. LL