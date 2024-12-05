Broadband infrastructure expansion coming to Georgia

An expanded broadband will be installed in rural and underserved communities across Georgia.

Notably, a portion of these 1,400 miles of broadband infrastructure will be dedicated to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s traffic operations.

The remaining capacity will be reserved for commercial use to provide faster and more reliable broadband access for communities, households and businesses in 70 Georgia counties, the Georgia DOT said.

“Expanding broadband access throughout Georgia is critical to bridging the digital divide, ensuring that rural and underserved communities can access essential online services for education, healthcare and economic opportunities,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said in a statement. “This expansion also brings with it the added benefit of modernizing our transportation infrastructure, enabling innovations like connected vehicles and smart traffic systems to improve safety and efficiency.”

Plenary Broadband Infrastructure (PBI) has been selected as the Georgia DOT’s operations, maintenance and commercialization partner on the broadband expansion project.

PBI is contracted to maintain the broadband network infrastructure dedication to the state’s traffic operations as well as to operate, maintain and commercialize the portion of the network dedicated for commercial use.

“This is an innovative approach to project delivery and financing that leverages the private sector to meet the state’s transportation and broadband infrastructure needs,” said McMurry, who is also a professional engineer.

That $14.6 million project expanded broadband access and also included equipment to provide real-time information to drivers through hands-free devices to improve the movement of agricultural products and freight across the state.

At the November state committee meeting, Georgia officials said overhead signage as well as additional cameras at key interchanges will be included as part of the state’s broadband expansion. The full meeting is available on the Georgia DOT’s YouTube page. LL

Read more news at LandLine.media.