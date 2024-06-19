British Columbia officials say new CMV inspection facility will save drivers ‘time, fuel and money’

According to officials in British Columbia, a new commercial vehicle inspection station in the province’s northwestern region is a benefit for all drivers.

On Thursday, June 13, the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the new facility – located along Highway 16 just east of Terrace – had officially opened. The new modern facility includes “advanced transportation technology to expedite the inspection process for commercial vehicles,” something officials say will save truckers “time, fuel and money.”

“The opening of this new facility will significantly enhance mobility for both local and long-haul commercial drivers,” Pablo Rodriguez, federal Minister of Transport, said in a statement. “It will improve supply chain efficiency, reduce traffic disruptions and improve driver safety along the important Highway 16 trade corridor in British Columbia.”

Some of those advanced technologies include over-height detectors, automatic vehicle identification, weigh-in-motion technology and a tire anomaly system, which can identify missing or underinflated tires.

The inclusion of over-height detectors at the site should be a welcome addition for British Columbia truckers, with the province having fines of $100,000 (CAD) and the possibility of 18 months in prison for carriers involved in infrastructure crashes.

The new commercial vehicle inspection station also brings additional truck parking, something truckers in British Columbia have been asking the federal and provincial governments to provide. The site features five short-term parking spaces and 10 overnight spaces available to drivers.

Other amenities at the new facility include:

Flush toilets with running water accessible during office hours

Pit toilets available 24/7

Plug-ins for refrigerated units

Wi-Fi

“This new inspection station means commercial transport operators now have a clean and safe place to rest, and people in the northern region can get the goods and supplies they need,” said Rob Fleming, British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It means safer roads for everyone.”

Construction on the project began in the spring of 2022. Officials said the completion of the new inspection station came nearly six months ahead of schedule. Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association, lauded the addition of the new facility.

“The new inspection station is a significant addition to our northern region, enhancing safety for everyone on the road. The BC Trucking Association is so pleased to see this development come to fruition,” Earle said. “This means carriers and drivers operating along this busy route will have the opportunity to access advanced technology to ensure their loads are secure, and it serves as a much-needed rest area.”

The jointly funded new CMV inspection station came with a price tag of $34.3 million (CAD), with the province’s ministry providing $19.2 million and Transport Canada providing the additional $15.1 million. LL