Bridgestone introduces new all-weather commercial truck tire

Bridgestone Americas has introduced a new all-weather truck tire that fleets can use for year-round operations or when traveling from the Sun Belt to the Northeast during cold-weather months.

The new W920 is a tandem-axle radial drive tire featuring Bridgestone’s next-generation Enliten technology. The truck tire is designed for extended tire life and maximum traction.

“Weather plays a significant role in every fleet’s journey. Our aim with the W920 is to mitigate risks and elements that weather brings to the road and give drivers more confidence in these uncertain conditions,” Brad Booth, Bridgestone Americas’ director of Canadian Commercial Sales, said in a statement. “The Bridgestone W920 tire with Enliten technology illustrates our company’s passion for bringing products to the market that directly respond to the needs of fleets in different regions.”

According to a press release, the Bridgestone W920 is the third Enliten truck tire for commercial trucks to debut so far in 2025. The new tire replaces its predecessor, the W919.

The W920 all-weather performance is Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) certified. That means the truck tire can perform in severe snow conditions with better grip. 3PMSF-certified tires meet most state traction laws and are required in some Canadian provinces.

Bridgestone’s new truck tire also features 6 percent longer life.

On average, that translates to an additional 10,000 miles compared to the Michelin XDS 2, according to internal testing.

The W920 includes a non-directional tread pattern, which helps simplify mounting, rotation and overall management for fleets. It also has an enhanced stone rejector platform, specialized tread compounds and full-depth sipes for more all-weather defense.

Retreadability is optimized with Bridgestone’s W920 tire. It is outfitted with a premium casing, which is designed to deliver multiple retread cycles.

The Bridgestone W920 will initially launch in the 11R22.5. Additional sizes will be included next year.

Bridgestone’s continued development of new commercial tires that feature Enliten technologies aligns with three of the eight values in the Bridgestone E8 Commitment: ecology, extension and ease. LL