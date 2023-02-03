Bridgestone introduces M863 radial tire

Bridgestone has announced its new M863 all-position radial tire.

The new Bridgestone M863 can equip tough trucks, concrete mixers, dump trucks, construction fleets, logging trucks and more with a product proven to deliver more miles per tire, according to a news release.

With the M863, on-and off-highway fleets can use the same product in several positions when a more aggressive tread is not needed. The four-belt construction on the M863 delivers exceptional durability and a premium casing for maximum retreadability, the company said.

Other key features of the new tire lineup include:

Stone rejector platforms, which help prevent trapped stones from pushing deeper into tread grooves and piercing the belt layer, damaging and exposing belts to rust.

Block sipes, which promote traction by slicing through water for a solid grip on wet roads.

Stabilizing tie bars, which help reduce block squirm to fight irregular wear and extend tread life.

Wide flow-through grooves, which evacuate water effectively for solid wet traction.

The Bridgestone M863 is available in four sizes: 11R22.5, 11R24.5, 315/80R22.5, and 12R22.5, with more sizes expected to become available in 2023.

“When designing the Bridgestone M863, our goal was to produce an all-position tire without trading off its durability, retreadability, or performance on- and off-highway,” Steve Hoeft, president of the Commercial Truck Group for Bridgestone America, said in a statement. “We believe the versatility of the M863 will maximum performance and efficiency for fleets.”

The M863 product line aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which serves as an axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment consists of eightvalues starting with the letter “E.” The M863 product line aligns with the “efficiency” and “economy” values. LL