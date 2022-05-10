Bridgestone announces new Bandag B713 FuelTech drive tire tread

May 10, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Bridgestone is introducing a new drive tire tread with improved fuel efficiency and longer wear life: the Bandag B713 FuelTech.

Bridgestone America claims the engineering behind the Bandag B713 FuelTech has better retread value. SmartWay verified, the tire tread is to deliver “fuel efficiency as well as improved wear life without compromising on traction or reliable performance,” according to Bridgestone news release.

The Bandag B713 FuelTech drive tire tread includes a new proprietary compound that delivers 30% longer wear life and 7% better wear for more miles of low fuel cost performance.

Longer wear life is based on a comparison with the Bandag B710 tread from internal testing in a tandem axle application. Better wear data derives from comparisons to the Michelin XLED retread.

The new tread also features 3D siping with 130% more “biting edges” for improved traction, according to Bridgestone. That is also based on tests comparing the tread to the Bandag B710 tread in a tandem axle application.

 

Another feature Bridgestone is highlighting is the Bandag B713 FuelTech’s continuous shoulder design. Bridgestone claims the design distributes weight and torque more evenly to fight irregular wear, which leads to premature tire removal.

Bridgestone also claims fleets using Bandag B713 FuelTech retreading have a positive impact on the environment through a “circular economy.”

Nearly 30,000 used tires were retreaded with a Bandag tread last year. According to Bridgestone, that saved 416,595 gallons of oil, diverted more than 1 million pounds of waste from landfills, decreased tire waste by 823,469 pounds, and saved enough energy to power 744,261 homes.

The Bridgestone Bandag B713 FuelTech tread is available in 4 different sizes: 210, 220, 230 and 240.

Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits. LL

