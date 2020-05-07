In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the convictions of two officials who were found guilty of fraud in the “Bridgegate” scandal.

The court’s decision comes nearly five months after oral arguments in the case were presented in January.

Bridget Kelly, former deputy chief of staff to former Gov. Chris Christie, and Bill Baroni, former deputy director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were convicted in 2016 on fraud and civil rights violation charges after they changed the traffic patterns for accessing the George Washington Bridge without notifying local officials.

Kelly and Baroni claimed they did it as part of a traffic study, but prosecutors said closing the access lanes was deliberately done to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, N.J., for not endorsing Christie. The lane changes resulted in massive traffic backups in that city. A jury found them guilty. Kelly was sentenced to 13 months in prison, and Baroni received 18 months.

Even though the Supreme Court opinion makes clear that the actions of Baroni and Kelly were orchestrated as political retribution, the court ruled the pair’s actions did not violate the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws, because “the scheme here did not aim to obtain money or property.”

In writing the Court’s opinion, Justice Elena Kagan stated that the evidence the jury heard “no doubt shows wrongdoing – deception, corruption, abuse of power.” But the federal fraud statutes in question do not criminalize such conduct unless it’s perpetrated with an aim to acquire property.

“That requirement, this Court has made clear, prevents these statutes from criminalizing all acts of dishonesty by state and local officials,” Kagan wrote.

A U.S. Senate committee investigation into the Bridgegate incident found that the lane closures occurred between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13, 2013. The George Washington Bridge connects Fort Lee with Manhattan, and carries 275,000 vehicles per day. The four-day closure caused massive traffic jams and drew investigations from local, state and federal officials.

Kelly’s attorney, Jacob Roth, argued that the fraud statutes don’t prevent a state official from “lying to take unauthorized state actions.” Rather, they “prohibit lying to obtain property.”

“Here, because the defendants simply reallocated the traffic lanes from one public use to another, the Port Authority at most was deprived of regulatory control, not property,” Roth said, during testimony on January 14.

Deputy Solicitor General Eric Feigin argued that the actions of the defendants in the Bridgegate case amount to fraud in this case because they “commandeered” the lanes on the expressway for the defendants’ own uses, in this case, political retribution.

