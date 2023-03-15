Bridge strike closes I-94 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

March 15, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

A truck hitting an overpass in Ann Arbor, Mich., has caused a portion of eastbound I-94 to be closed for emergency repairs that could take up to a week.

Eastbound I-94 near Jackson Avenue, Exit 172, was shut down around 9 a.m. March 13, when a truck struck the Liberty Road overpass, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department. The crash rerouted traffic to M-14. The Liberty Road overpass also was closed.

Emergency repairs began March 14.

Photos shared by the Ann Arbor Police Department show a lifting mechanism that collided with the bridge.

No injuries were reported.

Much construction on I-94

There has been a lot of work on I-94 in recent months. The I-94 Modernization Project is reconstructing I-94 in the Detroit area. Work includes rebuilding more than 70 bridges.

The interstate highway also was recently closed in Lansing, Mich., for construction of crossovers.

Michigan Department of Transportation is rebuilding and widening I-94 from the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange. The project is expected to be completed in June. The interstate was closed March 8-9. Work involves converting the interchange to a diverging diamond interchange. This is the second of three phases of work. The third phase is expected to be complete in 2025.

Lansing is about 65 miles from Ann Arbor.

Interstaet 94 crosses the state from Chicago to Detroit to Port Huron. LL

More Michigan news is available.

