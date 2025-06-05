Bridge repairs to disrupt traffic in Philly, Louisville

A pair of major truck routes are scheduled for traffic disruptions while repairs are made in the Philadelphia and Louisville, Ky., areas coming up soon.

Bridge deck repair will require the closure of westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in Philadelphia, starting on Friday, June 6.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that during the bridge work in the Grays Ferry neighborhood, motorists should utilize Interstate 95 north and Interstate 676 west (Vine Street Expressway) to avoid the closure.

Several ramps (University Avenue, South Street and I-76 west) will remain open during the closure, which PennDOT said is scheduled through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 9, weather permitting.

Local stakeholders and transportation agencies are working in coordination regarding this closure.

Make sure you get traffic info as it happens by signing up for personal alerts from @511PAPhilly from @PennDOTNews at https://t.co/Xa63lXNzuN pic.twitter.com/2ut4jrYXng — TMA Bucks (@tmabucks) June 4, 2025

The following detour route will be in place for local traffic:

Exit I-76 west at 34 th Street

Street Turn right on Grays Ferry Avenue

Turn right on Washington Avenue

Turn left on 22 nd Street

Street Turn left on Walnut Street

Turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to access ramp to I-76 west

Electronic message boards will alert motorists of the closure and provide information about alternate routes.

Kennedy Bridge project

A more extended closure of the six-lane bridge connecting Louisville, Ky., and Jeffersonville, Ind., has begun.

Currently, the left lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 over the Ohio River are closed. Additional lane closures are expected, with full construction scheduled to begin in mid-July, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Intermittent lane closures are also anticipated during the replacement of expansion joints to preserve the structural integrity of the bridge, which is scheduled to continue through April 2026.

Traffic updates in all states are available on this Land Line resources page. LL

