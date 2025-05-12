Bridge projects on the East Coast could impact traffic

Bridge work is likely to affect traffic for those traveling the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over the Potomac River as well as Interstate 95 bridges in Providence, R.I.

Connecting Arlington, Va., and Washington, D.C., the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge is crossed by nearly 95,000 vehicles daily and more than 32 million annually.

Deck replacement, structural repairs and additional upgrades are included in the project. The most recent repairs on this bridge built in 1964 were completed in 2022.

The District Department of Transportation said lane reductions and potential closures will occur throughout the duration of the project. Increased congestion is also expected on Interstate 66 and surrounding roadways. Commuters should utilize alternate routes if possible, transportation officials said.

Detour information will be updated regularly by DDOT.

Additional details on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge project are available online.

Catch up with #DDOTDC’s Theodore Roosevelt Bridge rehab project! @nbcwashington has an exclusive look inside the bridge tonight. Learn more about our work to maintain this vital DC-VA link at🔗https://t.co/cCOFffz6Pr or read our release at🔗https://t.co/09w90vtsGx. https://t.co/OcufBSXYoM — DDOT DC (@DDOTDC) April 30, 2025

The I-95 bridge project will update 15 bridges in poor or fair-to-poor condition between Providence and Warwick, R.I., the state DOT said.

A traffic shift will begin on May 16 on the Broad Street and Eddy Street bridges over I-95. Those bridges are rated structurally deficient and will be replaced, the Rhode Island DOT said.

All traffic on the Broad Street Bridge will shift to the northbound side, while a portion of the Eddy Street Bridge will close to establish a detour for southbound traffic. The detour will remain in place throughout the duration of the replacement of this bridge, which is expected to be complete in 2028.

A detour map is available online.

The funding includes $251.1 million for RIDOT to address the condition of 15 bridges located along nearly 10 miles. https://t.co/pEZsMf47BA — Providence Journal (@projo) May 8, 2025

Additional details about the I-95 project can be found here. LL

