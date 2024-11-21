Bridge projects completed, announced in several states

Projects to improve or build new bridges have recently been completed or announced across several states from the Northeast to the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado

The U.S. Highway 50 Middle Bridge over the Blue Mesa Reservoir has reopened after cracks in steel supports were found in April. More than 100 additional defects were also detected within the four main areas of the structure upon further inspection, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

To make the necessary repairs, 250 tons of steel plate and more than 25,000 bolts were used.

CDOT reminded travelers that the nearby U.S. Highway 50 Lake Fork Bridge remains restricted to one lane.

“We know this bridge closure posed a very challenging situation for many people throughout southwest Colorado, and your resilience and understanding were crucial in helping us get to this point,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a statement.

Missouri

Southbound U.S. Highway 169 (the Buck O’Neil Bridge) and the flyover ramp from U.S. 169 to Interstate 35 have reopened, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

A detour for those traveling on U.S. 169 had been in place since Feb. 6, 2023.

Through Friday, Nov. 22, the following closures remain in effect:

Third Street at Fourth Street

Third Street at Woodswether Road

A half-mile lane closure on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will also be in place through Dec. 10 for a project to repair a barrier wall.

According to MoDOT, the new bridge is expected to last 100 years and require much less maintenance.

Massachusetts

Recommended designs for the new Bourne and Sagamore bridges in Cape Cod, Mass., were revealed at a public meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.

The project will provide connections to the local roadway network as well as improved multimodal accommodations, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

No official decisions on design have been finalized, as the final draft of an environmental report is pending. The plan is for the Sagamore Bridge to be built first, with construction beginning as early as 2027. It’s expected to take approximately six years to complete the project. LL

