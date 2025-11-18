Bridge over I-90 still closed

In late October, the Bullfrog Road bridge over I-90 in Washington state was hit and damaged by an oversize load.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, plans have been finalized to replace the span, but work has yet to begin.

WSDOT said it expects to select a contractor by the end of this month.

I-90 traffic near Cle Elum, Wash., will continue to be affected into the winter until full access is restored.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Brian White, WSDOT region administrator. “Our crews are working as quickly as possible to reopen the bridge while keeping both workers and travelers safe. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we complete this critical repair through winter conditions.”

Short-term full closures of the westbound I-90 will be required during bridge reconstruction. Those closures could occur during the day or at night, depending on the work being completed.

Temporary all-day closures will be necessary to set new girders. WSDOT said it will announce dates and durations of those closures when that work is scheduled.

When westbound I-90 is closed, traffic will detour via Exit 80.

Travel conditions are available 24/7 on this Land Line resources page.

UPDATE #4: WB I-90 has REOPENED near Cle Elum following the removal of the damaged Bullfrog Road overpass. Crews worked nonstop overnight to reopen I-90 earlier than expected. Our bridge engineers are designing a new WB overpass. We’ll keep you posted on next steps! https://t.co/nh3YFBJXeK pic.twitter.com/BKCbOQW7Os — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) October 25, 2025

Current I-90 detours:

Eastbound I-90 to Suncadia or Roslyn should use Exit 85 to State Route 903.

Westbound I-90 to South Bullfrog Road or Leisure Lane should use Exit 78, then head east on I-90 to Exit 80.

Travelers from the Suncadia and Roslyn areas should use Route 903 to reach alternate westbound I-90 access points.

The estimated cost to repair the bridge is $8 million, which will be funded through the state’s emergency proclamation.

WSDOT is working to reopen the overpass by January 2026. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Washington state.