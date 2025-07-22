Bridge between Iowa, Wisconsin to be demolished

A bridge project plan has been revised and will now require the demolition of the existing bridge this fall.

The Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation said to ensure that the new bridge connecting Lansing, Iowa, and Crawford County, Wis., over the Mississippi River can be constructed safely, the Black Hawk Bridge must be demolished.

The existing bridge has closed twice since construction began in 2023. Displacement was observed in 2024, while sensor-detected movement forced a closure in May 2025.

Alternative river crossings to support businesses, institutions and individuals in Iowa and Wisconsin are being explored, local transportation officials said.

“This may include restoration of the water taxi service offered during previous closures or other options, and both states will maintain viable roadway detours,” the Iowa DOT said in a news release.

The nearest river crossing is via U.S. Highway 18, which connects McGregor, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis.

An exact closure date will be announced later. The state DOTs remain in communication with local officials and stakeholders. Future updates can be found on the Lansing Bridge project website.

Bridge project details

The Mississippi River bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin was built in 1931. Since then, changes in vehicle size and traffic patterns have come to require a wider and safer structure.

DOT officials added that the current bridge rates low for its structure and limits commercial traffic, impacting freight movement. The ability for truck traffic to navigate state Highway 9 in Iowa is also a concern, as is the 21-foot deck with no shoulder. Steel grate decks create a rough ride and difficulties for winter maintenance crews.

In addition, the current navigation channel presents problems for barges.

Wider lanes and shoulders, a smooth deck and larger navigation channel will be part of the new bridge, which will have a similar look to the existing bridge. LL

