Brent Spence Bridge project moving forward

In early 2025, officials publicly voiced concerns over the progress of the Brent Spence Bridge project.

The availability of $1.6 billion in federal funds sparked those concerns, with officials fearing that any delays would significantly increase the project’s cost.

Additionally, the bridge carrying Interstates 71 and 75 over the Ohio River has exceeded its daily capacity of 80,000 vehicles.

According to the American Transportation Research Institute’s 2026 report of the worst truck bottlenecks in the country, the Brent Spence Bridge was the ninth worst.

Just over one year later, local officials have announced the project is, in fact, moving forward with groundbreaking expected to begin this spring.

“We are delivering on a promise to families, businesses and freight carriers who rely on this corridor every day and have been awaiting a better, safer commute,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray.

Initial construction will include a new companion bridge and improving approximately 1 mile of highway approach in Ohio and Kentucky.

Completing construction in this order will be the fastest way to deliver the greatest safety benefits and traffic relief to the region, transportation officials said.

Nationwide travel information is available on this Land Line resources page.

Subsequent phases of the project remain in the planning stage.

“This project has been discussed for decades, and we are now at the point where plans are becoming reality,” Ohio Department of Transportation Director Pamela Boratyn said. “This project will make travel safer, strengthen the economy, and build a transportation system that reflects the importance of this region to Ohio, Kentucky and the nation.”

The companion bridge is expected to be completed and open in 2031, while the highway approach work is scheduled for completion by 2023.

“While national challenges are causing the cost of construction materials to rise, our teams are committed to still delivering on the promises made, while being fiscally responsible,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Information on expected travel impacts during construction can be found on the project website. LL

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