Brent Spence Bridge project gets federal environmental approval

Federal environmental approval has been granted that will allow the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project to move forward without requiring tolls.

The Federal Highway Administration released its Finding of No Significant Impact, meaning the project can advance to the design and construction phase.

“This is an important step forward in bringing efficiency to our nation’s supply chain,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “The project will address one of the worst truck bottlenecks in the nation by improving safety and travel on an interstate connection that carries more than $400 billion worth of freight every year. It’s also a big step in reducing the frustration and inconvenience drivers have experienced in the corridor for more than 20 years.”

A news release on the Brent Spence Bridge project website said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Ohio Department of Transportation have held 16 neighborhood meetings, two open house events and five public hearings.

“The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is a testament to what can happen when we work together to get things done,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The federal approval is a major milestone for us, and we’re grateful to all our partners and communities for their feedback. We look forward to completing this project, which will further boost our economic growth and create more good jobs for our families.”

At the time it was built in the 1960s, the Brent Spence Bridge was expected to carry approximately 80,000 vehicles daily. Recent traffic data has indicated as many as 160,000 vehicles utilize Interstates 71 and 75 each day.

“Stakeholder participation has been invaluable to the project team as we make plans to deliver a transportation solution that will benefit communities and all road users,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Their voices and the voices of everyone in the region have and will continue to play an important role in making this project a success for residents on both sides of the river.” LL

