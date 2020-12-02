Brent Spence Bridge on schedule to reopen on Dec. 23

December 2, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

It has been 21 days since the Brent Spence Bridge closed, and it will likely be another 21 days before it reopens. In the meantime, motorists need to remain mindful of detours and traffic congestion.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray held a news conference about the latest information regarding the Brent Spence Bridge project. A crash involving two trucks that occurred on Nov. 11 forced the closure for emergency repairs.

According to Gray, the Brent Spence Bridge repairs remain on schedule, with a reopening date of Dec. 23.

To date, weather and other factors have not slowed down progress.

In the meantime, the following detours are in place:

  • Through traffic traveling northbound on I-75/71 from Kentucky is being detoured at I-275 westbound to I-75 northbound or I-275 eastbound to I-471 northbound and then to I-71 northbound.
  • I-71 southbound traffic is being detoured to I-471 southbound and then to I-275 westbound.
  • I-75 southbound traffic is being detoured to I-275 westbound.
  • Additional detour options in and around Cincinnati include I-471, I-71, I-74, and I-275 and U.S. 50, but expect heavier-than-normal traffic.
  • A single lane of I-71/75 northbound is open for passenger car traffic from the I-275 interchange to 5th Street in downtown Covington (Exit 191). Ohio traffic and trucks must use I-275.
  • Local traffic can use I-471 (Daniel Carter Beard Bridge) between Cincinnati and Newport, the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25), and the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27).
  • Local passenger vehicle (non-commercial) traffic may also use the John A. Roebling Bridge (KY 17). Heavy trucks and buses are prohibited on the bridge.

Brent Spence Bridge detour map

On average, more than 160,000 vehicles a day cross the Brent Spence Bridge. Now that those vehicles are being redirected to a few interstates, motorists can expect higher than usual congestion on those roads.

“Wherever you are traveling in the region, please please plan ahead, know your route, follow the detours,” Gray said. “For the next 21 days, I’ll ask you again to please be patient.”

Updates on the Brent Spence Bridge repairs and reopening are available at BrentSpenceRepair.com. LL

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

Truckers have until Nov. 18 to submit comments on broker transparency

Kentucky

Last chance to speak out on broker transparency

Truckers have long wanted tougher rules regarding broker transparency. This week, they have a chance to speak out – but not for long.

By Mark Reddig | November 17

OOIDA's Todd Spencer on Live From Exit 24

News

Live From Exit 24 recap: Todd Spencer talks FMCSA job; OOIDA is here to help

OOIDA’s Todd Spencer talks about his desire to be the next FMCSA administrator. OOIDA’s Business Services can help with a number of issues.

By Greg Grisolano | December 02

FMCSA extends emergency declaration until June 14

News

FMCSA emergency declaration extended, expanded

FMCSA’s emergency declaration, which provides an HOS waiver for truckers responding to the pandemic, has been extended.

By Mark Schremmer | December 02

Tesla continues to snub NHTSA, will a recall follow

News

NHTSA seeks feedback to develop framework for automated driving

NHTSA is asking the public for feedback so that it can develop a framework for Automated Driving System safety.

By Land Line Staff | December 02