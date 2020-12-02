Brent Spence Bridge on schedule to reopen on Dec. 23

It has been 21 days since the Brent Spence Bridge closed, and it will likely be another 21 days before it reopens. In the meantime, motorists need to remain mindful of detours and traffic congestion.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray held a news conference about the latest information regarding the Brent Spence Bridge project. A crash involving two trucks that occurred on Nov. 11 forced the closure for emergency repairs.

According to Gray, the Brent Spence Bridge repairs remain on schedule, with a reopening date of Dec. 23.

To date, weather and other factors have not slowed down progress.

In the meantime, the following detours are in place:

Through traffic traveling northbound on I-75/71 from Kentucky is being detoured at I-275 westbound to I-75 northbound or I-275 eastbound to I-471 northbound and then to I-71 northbound.

I-71 southbound traffic is being detoured to I-471 southbound and then to I-275 westbound.

I-75 southbound traffic is being detoured to I-275 westbound.

Additional detour options in and around Cincinnati include I-471, I-71, I-74, and I-275 and U.S. 50, but expect heavier-than-normal traffic.

A single lane of I-71/75 northbound is open for passenger car traffic from the I-275 interchange to 5th Street in downtown Covington (Exit 191). Ohio traffic and trucks must use I-275.

Local traffic can use I-471 (Daniel Carter Beard Bridge) between Cincinnati and Newport, the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25), and the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27).

Local passenger vehicle (non-commercial) traffic may also use the John A. Roebling Bridge (KY 17). Heavy trucks and buses are prohibited on the bridge.

On average, more than 160,000 vehicles a day cross the Brent Spence Bridge. Now that those vehicles are being redirected to a few interstates, motorists can expect higher than usual congestion on those roads.

“Wherever you are traveling in the region, please please plan ahead, know your route, follow the detours,” Gray said. “For the next 21 days, I’ll ask you again to please be patient.”

Updates on the Brent Spence Bridge repairs and reopening are available at BrentSpenceRepair.com. LL