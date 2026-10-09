Breaking the bottleneck? DOT announces big investment

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested to alleviate bottlenecks on U.S. Highways.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Oct. 1 a $426 million investment in critical infrastructure projects in 12 states. The DOT says the projects will address traffic bottlenecks and “expand capacity for critical bypasses that serve thousands of freight trucks daily.”

The most recent infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the U.S. an overall grade of “C.”

Duffy said the administration is committed to improving that grade.

“From upgrading decades-old freight infrastructure to building new highways, this administration is committed to making our supply chains resilient,” Duffy said.

The projects are being funded through DOT’s Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects program.

Some of the projects include:

$85 million for Florida DOT to construct a general-use lane in each direction along approximately 20 miles of I-4 between State Road 434 and State Road 472 in Seminole and Volusia Counties.

to construct a general-use lane in each direction along approximately 20 miles of I-4 between State Road 434 and State Road 472 in Seminole and Volusia Counties. $25 million for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to deliver direct safety benefits by converting a congested four-lane expressway into an eight-lane standard freeway with median barriers and auxiliary lanes, implementing a safety strategy that targets a corridor collision rate 30 percent above the statewide average.

to deliver direct safety benefits by converting a congested four-lane expressway into an eight-lane standard freeway with median barriers and auxiliary lanes, implementing a safety strategy that targets a corridor collision rate 30 percent above the statewide average. $11.3 million for the City of Savannah, Ga., to support the construction of a new four-lane divided connector from I-516 to a realigned White Bluff Road. The upgrade includes improved storm culverts along a critical hurricane evacuation and port logistics route.

to support the construction of a new four-lane divided connector from I-516 to a realigned White Bluff Road. The upgrade includes improved storm culverts along a critical hurricane evacuation and port logistics route. $53.5 million for the City of Wichita and the Kansas DOT to reconstruct and widen approximately 2.5 miles along K-96 from four to six lanes between Hydraulic Avenue and approximately 0.5 miles east of Oliver Street. The project addresses Kansas’ top-ranked freight bottleneck, expanding capacity for a critical bypass route projected to serve approximately 5,000 trucks daily.

to reconstruct and widen approximately 2.5 miles along K-96 from four to six lanes between Hydraulic Avenue and approximately 0.5 miles east of Oliver Street. The project addresses Kansas’ top-ranked freight bottleneck, expanding capacity for a critical bypass route projected to serve approximately 5,000 trucks daily. $28 million for the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government in Louisiana to convert an existing signalized intersection into a grade-separated interchange – including ramps, flyover bridges and roadway improvements along approximately 2.2 miles of Kaliste Saloom Rd. and approximately 3.5 miles of US-90. This project aims to eliminate one of the top 100 freight bottlenecks in the U.S.

Efforts in Virginia

About a week after the DOT announced the $426 million investment, Duffy said that Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board will receive two Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loans totaling up to $89.7 million from the Build America Bureau.

Again, the DOT said the money will help eliminate traffic bottlenecks.

“By upgrading the Commonwealth’s transportation infrastructure, reducing dangerous bottlenecks and separating freight and passenger traffic, Virginia families and freight will move more safely and efficiently across the entire Mid-Atlantic region,” Duffy said in a news release.

The project aims to improve safety and increase capacity along 325 rural miles of Interstate 81, which the DOT called “a key East Coast freight route carrying 43% of Virginia’s interstate truck traffic.” LL