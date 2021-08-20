Brake Safety Week starts Sunday, Aug. 22

Reminder to truck drivers: Brake Safety Week begins this Sunday, Aug. 22, and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 28.

During the brake safety enforcement campaign, commercial motor vehicle inspectors conduct brake system inspections (primarily Level IV Inspections) on large trucks and buses in the United States, Canada and Mexico to identify brake-system violations.

Brake Safety Week is part of CVSA’s Operation Airbrake program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

More than 3.4 million brakes have been inspected since the program’s inception in 1998.

Stats from last year’s Brake Safety Week

During the 2020 Brake Safety Week, which took place Aug. 23-29, 12% of the 43,565 commercial motor vehicles inspected were placed out of service for brake-related violations.

Inspectors from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. removed 5,156 commercial motor vehicles from roadways due to brake violations during the week-long inspection and enforcement event.

A total of 6,697 hose chafing violations were reported in a separate data query from participating jurisdictions.

Eighty-eight percent of the commercial motor vehicles inspected did not have brake-related critical vehicle inspection item violations. Vehicles that did not have any out-of-service conditions during a Level I or Level V Inspection may have received a CVSA decal. A decal, valid for up to three months, signifies that the vehicle was recently inspected by a CVSA-certified inspector and that vehicle had no critical vehicle inspection item violations. LL