B&R Repair faces OSHA penalties due to workplace conditions

B&R Repair in Lemont, Ill., has been fined $326,306 in OSHA penalties for two willful and 10 serious violations, according to a citation.

The penalty is the result of an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration following the death of a 48-year-old B&R Repair employee.

According to a U.S. Department of Labor news release, the B&R Repair employee entered a tanker-trailer to conduct a U.S. DOT inspection but was overcome from exposure to bleach and chlorine gas. The B& R Repair employee was found unconscious in the trailer and later died from his injuries, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

OSHA’s investigation determined that B&R Repair failed to identify and evaluate atmospheric hazards in the confined space, train workers on the confined space program, and ensure employees filled out a confined-space permit before entry into a confined space, according to the news release. In addition, OSHA found that B&R Repair failed to equip the worker rescuing the unconscious employee with a retrieval system or implement its own procedures for summoning rescue and emergency services.

B&R Repair also was cited for failing to provide fall protection to an employee working on top of tanker trailers and not providing training on fall hazards, respirators and hazard communication.

“In recent years, OSHA investigated instances in which workers suffered tragic injuries because employers failed to follow appropriate procedures for ensuring healthy atmospheric conditions inside a confined space and use of adequate respiratory protection before allowing workers to enter tanks,” Jacob Scott, OSHA area director, said in the news release. “The company must immediately review its confined space procedures, emergency action plans, and provide additional training to protect workers on the job.”

B&R Repair has 15 days from the receipt of the citations to comply, request an informal conference with each of OSHA’s area directors or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

According to its website, B&R Repair operates an 18-bay, 25,000-square-foot facility in Lemont, in addition to service locations in Lansing, Ill., and Wampum, Pa. The company provides service to all makes and models of tractors, tankers, trailers, trucks, buses and various cargo transport units. LL

