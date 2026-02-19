Bottleneck hell: study examines costly traffic issue

Industry analysis has found that traffic congestion has an economic impact of more than $100 billion.

While traffic volume varies by location, money lost is money lost.

The American Transportation Research Institute recently released its 2026 list of the Top 100 Bottlenecks in the U.S.

To determine the worst traffic bottlenecks, ATRI measures the level of truck-involved congestion at more than 325 locations along the national highway system.

Data from 2025 was used in the ATRI study, which found that traffic conditions continue to deteriorate. Work zones and infrastructure investments contributed, in some instances, ATRI said.

According to the report, average rush hour truck speeds were 33.2 mph, down 3% from the previous year. Among the top 10 worst traffic bottleneck locations, the average rush-hour speed for trucks dropped to 29.6 mph.

For the first time, the intersection of Interstate 294 and Interstate 290/Interstate 88 in Chicago was identified as the worst bottleneck in the country.

Three Atlanta locations were within the top 10, while Interstate 75 in McDonough, Ga., approximately 30 miles south of Atlanta, was also among the 10 worst.

Houston has the fourth and eighth-worst truck bottlenecks in the country, according to the ATRI analysis.

By state, Texas has the most bottlenecks on the list, with 12. Georgia had the next most at nine. California and Tennessee each contain eight locations listed among the worst.

“Congestion delays inflicted on truckers are the equivalent of 436,000 drivers sitting idle for an entire year,” ATRI President and COO Rebecca Brewster said. “While these congestion metrics are getting worse, the good news is that states do not need to accept the status quo.”

Brewster pointed to one location in Illinois that previously ranked as the worst, but is no longer within the top 25.

“This data gives policymakers a road map to reduce chokepoints, lower emissions, and drive economic growth,” she said.

Three locations in New York state ranked in the top 100. However, two of those locations dropped by 47 and 38 spots, respectively, compared to the previous year.

“It’s clear that when government dedicates time and resources to addressing major transportation challenges through infrastructure improvements, meaningful improvements can follow,” Kendra Hems, president of the Trucking Association of New York, said in a statement. “When we invest in smart infrastructure solutions, we strengthen our economy, improve mobility, and better serve communities across the region.”

Top 10 worst truck bottlenecks

Chicago, Ill. I-294 at I-290/I-88 Fort Lee, N.J. I-95 at state Route 4 Atlanta, Ga. I-285 at I-85 (north) Houston, Texas I-45 at I-69/U.S. Highway 59 Atlanta, Ga. I-75 at I-285 (north) Atlanta, Ga. I-20 at I-285 (west) Nashville, Tenn. I-24/I-40 at I-440 (east) Houston, Texas I-10 at I-69/U.S. Highway 59 Cincinnati, Ohio I-71 at I-75 McDonough, Ga. I-75

A complete list of the 2026 worst truck bottlenecks as well as the full study are available on the ATRI website. LL

