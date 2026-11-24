Boom.

It’s not even officially winter and we already have another fireworks company receiving an exemption from hours-of-service regulations during the designated Independence Day holiday.

In a notice posted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Nov. 20, the agency announced that it granted the American Pyrotechnics Association’s application to add North Star Fireworks to the list of companies with exemptions.

The exemption allows drivers for applicable APA companies to exclude off-duty and sleeper berth time of any length from the calculation of the 14-hour limit.

Additionally, the exempt drivers are allowed to use a paper logbook rather than an electronic logging device.

Commercial drivers operating under the exemption will still be limited to 11 hours of driving time after accumulating 14 hours on duty prior to beginning a new driving period.

“FMCSA has determined that granting exemptions to North Star under the existing APA exemptions will likely achieve a level of safety that is equivalent to, or greater than, the level of safety that would be achieved absent such exemptions,” the agency wrote in the notice.

In its review of North Star Fireworks’ records, FMCSA said that the carrier possesses active registration and insurance, and is not subject to any “imminent hazard” or other operational out-of-service orders.

FMCSA also reviewed the other 43 APA member carriers covered by the exemption. According to the agency, the motor carriers have satisfactory safety ratings and valid hazardous materials safety permits. Additionally, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration reviewed its records and found no adverse data on the companies.

The exemptions for North Star from the requirements of 49 CFR 395.3(a)(2) and 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1)(i) are effective for the period June 28 through July 8 each year from 2027 through 2029.

A full list of the APA’s exempt companies can be found in the notice. LL