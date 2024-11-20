Bomb cyclone wallops Pacific Northwest, Northern California

A powerful bomb cyclone has resulted in at least two deaths, left hundreds of thousands without power and closed several major highways throughout the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

This storm is particularly significant due to its intensity, with meteorologists saying it’s the type of event that happens only about once per decade.

Here is a list of what is FULLY blocked from fallen trees and/or downed power lines. -EB & WB SR 164 at SE 368th Pl (MP 5) SE of Auburn

-EB & WB SR 18 is closed btwn I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road

-NB & SB SR 169/Renton-Maple Valley Rd are closed at SE Jones Road (MP 19) — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 20, 2024

The National Weather Service in Sacramento forecasted as much as 4 feet of snow at higher elevations, while areas below 4,500 feet could expect as much as 10 inches of snowfall along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

If you see signs like “Road Closed Ahead” or “Flooded”. Please DO NOT IGNORE these signs, it’s a reason for that… here are a few examples why. Stay safe and if you must drive obey the signs. It’s for your safety. #CaltransBayArea pic.twitter.com/cPAMtf1aM4 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) November 19, 2024

The Oregonian reported all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Ashland, Ore., were closed as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 20. Hurricane-force winds were expected in parts of Oregon, with the National Weather Service in Seattle recording a wind speed of 68 mph near Mount Rainier.

#pdxtraffic If you are heading to Cali Wednesday morning, hold up. Winter/Blizzard conditions have CLOSED I-5 SB south of Ashland. Heavy snow falling throughout northern Cali. Delay that drive. pic.twitter.com/ja5tzRnOe8 — PDX Traffic Alerts (@TrafficPortland) November 20, 2024

California, Oregon and Washington each have specific chain law requirements pertaining to adverse weather or time of year. Details on chain laws in those states and others, as well as in Canada, are available on this Land Line resources page.

Land Line also maintains a resources page of traffic conditions from coast to coast that provides real-time information.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 20, no emergency declarations had been issued waiving requirements such as hours of service or size/weight restrictions for commercial vehicles. LL

