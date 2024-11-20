Bomb cyclone wallops Pacific Northwest, Northern California

November 20, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

A powerful bomb cyclone has resulted in at least two deaths, left hundreds of thousands without power and closed several major highways throughout the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

This storm is particularly significant due to its intensity, with meteorologists saying it’s the type of event that happens only about once per decade.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento forecasted as much as 4 feet of snow at higher elevations, while areas below 4,500 feet could expect as much as 10 inches of snowfall along with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

The Oregonian reported all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Ashland, Ore., were closed as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 20. Hurricane-force winds were expected in parts of Oregon, with the National Weather Service in Seattle recording a wind speed of 68 mph near Mount Rainier.

California, Oregon and Washington each have specific chain law requirements pertaining to adverse weather or time of year. Details on chain laws in those states and others, as well as in Canada, are available on this Land Line resources page.

Land Line also maintains a resources page of traffic conditions from coast to coast that provides real-time information.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 20, no emergency declarations had been issued waiving requirements such as hours of service or size/weight restrictions for commercial vehicles. LL

Read More Land Line news.

Related News

California

Podcast: Sean Duffy tapped by Trump to lead U.S. DOT

Here’s what we know about the man tapped by Trump to lead the U.S. DOT. Plus, what is and isn’t in FMCSA’s new broker transparency proposal.

By Scott Thompson | November 19

broker financial responsibility

News

OOIDA presses FMCSA not to delay broker financial responsibility deadline

Blaming technological issues, FMCSA wants to delay the broker financial responsibility final rule deadline. OOIDA says to find a workaround.

By Land Line Staff | November 20

cross-border freight

News

Mexican truck cargo props up overall North American cross-border freight

Truck imports at the southern border are dominating cross-border freight, with computer-related cargo continuing massive growth.

By Tyson Fisher | November 20

transportation

News

Texas bills cover transportation security

A Texas state representative has filed for consideration new rules to help secure transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

By Keith Goble | November 20