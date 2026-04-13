Block the road, pay the price: States target protesters

Shut down traffic, pay the price. States are moving to crack down on highway protests.

At least half a dozen states have laws banning people from blocking busy roads.

South Dakota was the first to move. Back in 2017, the state hit hard with tough penalties for standing in traffic to stop cars and trucks. Break the rule, and you could face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

That same year, Tennessee raised the cost for blocking roads. The max fine jumped from $50 to $200.

Now, more states are lining up to crack down.

Georgia

Georgia lawmakers have signed off on a bill to hit highway protesters even harder.

Blocking roads is already illegal in the state. It’s a misdemeanor, and fines can reach $1,000.

SB443 turns up the heat. Protesters who shut down traffic could face aggravated misdemeanor charges.

That means up to a year in jail – and fines of up to $5,000.

Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, says it’s just common sense.

Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, warn that the bill could scare people from spontaneous protests.

SB443 cleared both chambers. It’s now headed to the governor’s desk.

Tennessee

Back in Tennessee, lawmakers want even tougher penalties.

HB729 goes straight after people who purposely block traffic.

In 2024, state lawmakers passed a rule allowing people to sue if they lose money or get hurt due to a road blockage.

Supporters pointed to a highway protest that shut down the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River on Interstate 40 in Memphis. Thousands of drivers were stuck for hours while, as they put it, “misguided individuals attempted to make a political statement.”

Right now, blocking a road is a Class A misdemeanor. The offense carries up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The new bill would raise that to a Class E felony. That could mean up to six years in prison and $3,000 in fines.

If someone intentionally blocks a roadway, it could jump to a Class D felony. Offenders would face two to 12 years in prison. Fines could total $5,000.

State data shows about 16 convictions a year tied to highway protests that block roads.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma lawmakers are taking another look at a law passed five years ago.

In 2021, the state granted legal protection to drivers attempting to escape what it defines as a riot.

A “riot” can involve three or more people who threaten or use force.

The law protects drivers from civil and criminal liability if they accidentally hurt or kill someone while trying to get away.

Anyone who blocks a public road or highway and endangers traffic can be charged with a misdemeanor. The punishment could result in up to one year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Highway protesters can also be held responsible for any injuries or property damage.

Now, HB3581 would raise the stakes. Blocking a roadway would become a felony. Offenders would face up to two years in prison and $5,000 fines.

The House already approved it. It’s now in the Senate.

Arizona

Arizona lawmakers are once again diving into the highway protest fight.

Two years ago, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that cracked down on road blockages.

Right now, blocking traffic is a Class 2 misdemeanor – up to four months in jail and a $750 fine.

That earlier bill would have made it a felony to block highways, bridges, tunnels, or airport roads if 25 or more vehicles or people were involved.

Hobbs said lawmakers must protect constitutional rights.

Now, a new push is back. HB2136 includes a provision that would make blocking a roadway a felony if three or more people do so together.

That could bring up to a year in prison and steep fines.

The House has approved the bill. It’s now headed to the Senate.

Supporters say this isn’t about stopping protests – it’s about stopping chaos on public roads. LL

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