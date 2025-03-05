Blizzard conditions stymie traffic in the Midwest

Blizzard conditions have caused treacherous travel in several Midwest states, as well as the closure of numerous highways.

Blizzard warnings and winter weather alerts remained in effect Wednesday, March 5 for portions of Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported in Kansas City, Mo., while more than 7 inches of snow was reported at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to The Weather Channel.

Blizzard conditions are expected to become more common across portions of extreme eastern Nebraska into western Iowa through early tonight. Sustained winds over 40 mph are possible amid intermittent bouts of moderate to heavy snow and quarter-mile visibilities. https://t.co/kBct2PiqLO — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 5, 2025

Road closures as of the morning of Wednesday, March 5 included more than 80 miles of Interstate 80 in Nebraska, Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota, Interstate 35 and I-80 in Iowa and Interstate 29 and I-35 in Missouri.

Numerous state highways were also closed due to high winds and slick road conditions.

Poweroutage.us reported nearly 30,000 customers without electricity across Missouri on Wednesday, March 5. In Kansas, over 17,000 customers were without power, while 23,000-plus customers in Iowa and more than 10,000 customers in Nebraska had no electricity.

Evergy, a utility company serving Missouri and Kansas residents, said more than 175,000 customers lost power due to the blizzard. All available Evergy crews and contractors were working on outage restoration as of Wednesday morning, March 5. LL

As blizzard-like conditions moved through our service area last night, Evergy crews worked through hazardous conditions, including high winds to respond to outages and restore power as safely and as quickly as possible. More than 175,000 customers lost power and we currently have… pic.twitter.com/nk8AGVN9gU — Evergy (@evergypower) March 5, 2025

