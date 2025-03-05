Blizzard conditions stymie traffic in the Midwest

March 5, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Blizzard conditions have caused treacherous travel in several Midwest states, as well as the closure of numerous highways.

Blizzard warnings and winter weather alerts remained in effect Wednesday, March 5 for portions of Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported in Kansas City, Mo., while more than 7 inches of snow was reported at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to The Weather Channel.

Nationwide traffic updates are available on this Land Line resource page.

Road closures as of the morning of Wednesday, March 5 included more than 80 miles of Interstate 80 in Nebraska, Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota, Interstate 35 and I-80 in Iowa and Interstate 29 and I-35 in Missouri.

Numerous state highways were also closed due to high winds and slick road conditions.

Poweroutage.us reported nearly 30,000 customers without electricity across Missouri on Wednesday, March 5. In Kansas, over 17,000 customers were without power, while 23,000-plus customers in Iowa and more than 10,000 customers in Nebraska had no electricity.

Evergy, a utility company serving Missouri and Kansas residents, said more than 175,000 customers lost power due to the blizzard. All available Evergy crews and contractors were working on outage restoration as of Wednesday morning, March 5. LL

Read more Land Line news here.

Related News

Iowa

Podcast: Tesla’s full self-driving tech in the crosshairs

A new federal probe into Tesla’s autonomous technology is underway following a series of crashes, but is this a classic case of too little, too late?

By Scott Thompson | October 25

tariffs

News

Tariffs will create ‘more loss than gain,’ according to supply chain expert

What possible impacts could Trump’s tariffs have on the trucking industry? One supply chain expert says carriers should prepare for the worst.

By Ryan Witkowski | March 05

right-to-repair

News

Federal court rejects challenge to Massachusetts’ stricter right-to-repair law

After a lengthy court battle, Massachusetts can begin enforcing a right-to-repair law approved in 2020, but the fight may not be over.

By Tyson Fisher | March 05

towing

News

OOIDA testifies at Missouri predatory towing bill hearing

A Missouri House committee met Tuesday, March 4 to discuss a bill that addresses multiple concerns related to nonconsensual towing.

By Keith Goble | March 05