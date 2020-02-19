Blagojevich’s sentence commuted, but truckers still paying for his ‘crimes’

February 19, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. While Blagojevich is done paying for his crimes, truckers continue to pay for his crimes well after he went to prison.

Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison on Tuesday after serving nearly eight years of his 14-year sentence. The former governor was accused of many crimes and convicted on some. One of the scandals he was accused of involved the Illinois tollway. Although Blagojevich was acquitted of that charge, he undeniably committed a metaphorical crime against truckers in the form of massive toll hikes.

In December 2008, Blagojevich was arrested and charged with corruption. According to a Department of Justice complaint, Blagojevich allegedly used a pay-to-play scheme in various situations. The most notable example was filling Barack Obama’s state senate seat after he was elected president.

However, another allegation involves the Illinois Tollway Authority. According to the complaint, Blagojevich allegedly awarded large contracts for a $1.8 billion tollway project to those who contributed a substantial amount of money to the Friends of Blagojevich campaign committee. Counts stemming from the tollway allegations were among the few for which Blagojevich was acquitted.

However, Blagojevich did something completely legal that took far more money from truckers than he may have received from alleged campaign contributions.

That $1.8 billion project mentioned in the complaint refers to an Illinois Tollway “green lanes” plan. In 2008, Blagojevich authorized the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority to increase truck tolls by 60%.  Specifically, truck tolls went up 40% in 2015, another 10% in 2016 and yet another 10% in 2017.

Adding insult to injury, trucks were not allowed to use the lanes that they ultimately paid for under Blagojevich’s plan.

Shortly after Blagojevich signed off on the plan, he was arrested for several corruption charges. He would eventually be convicted of 17 of 20 counts in 2011 and report to prison in 2012. Three years into his sentence, the extreme truck toll hike went into effect.

In 2014, Don Schaefer, executive vice president of the Springfield, Ill.-based Mid-West Truckers Association, spoke with Land Line about the debacle.

“It leaves a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths, because this toll increase that we’re going to experience on Jan. 1 is the last vestige of an action that was done by now-imprisoned Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had no love for the trucking industry,” Schaefer told Land Line.

“The Tollway under his administration, before he was indicted and removed from office, imposed this toll increase, which was not even going to take effect for years. What we’ve got, literally and figuratively, is what I call a phantom toll increase.”

A quick look at truck toll rates compared with four-wheeler rates today shows the lasting effects of Blagojevich’s governorship on the trucking industry. He got out six years early. Meanwhile, truckers continue to pay for his “crime” against them. Too bad Blagojevich was not charged with highway robbery.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

tribute truck

Illinois

Honoring the fallen

Everyone loves a tribute truck. And, as much as it’s because they are amazing to look at, once you hear the story behind the truck, you tend to fall in love with it even more. Terry Scruton has a follow-up report on how a Rockford, Ill., company pays tribute to a fallen police officer.

By Mary McKenna | September 09

Better Business Bureau warns consumers of reshipping scam

Crime & Courts

Better Business Bureau warns consumers of reshipping scam

Trucking companies and job seekers should be on the lookout for identity theft. The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis has issued a warning after one company fell victim to a reshipping scam. The Better Business Bureau is advising job seekers to beware of a scam that recently affected Walnut Grove, Mo.-based Westerman’s Express. The […]

By Tyson Fisher | February 18

Act of God defense after trucker passes out denied in $21M lawsuit

Crime & Courts

Act of God defense after trucker passes out denied in $21M lawsuit

A jury awarded a family more than $21 million after a trucker fatally struck a pedestrian. Attorneys claimed it was an act of God that caused the crash.

By Tyson Fisher | February 17

Hemp leaf

Crime & Courts

Hemp cargo forfeited; scanner to ID hemp studied

Researchers have a scanner that could keep truck drivers out of jail waiting for a hemp cargo to be tested, and Idaho’s keeping a 6,071-pound hemp cargo.

By Chuck Robinson | February 17